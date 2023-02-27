Who Plays Riley in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Photograph by Liane Hentscher and HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us series, the adaptation of the game by the same name, is constantly adding new characters for viewers of the show to meet, with one such person being Ellie’s best friend, Riley. So, if you are wondering who plays the character of Riley in The Last of Us on HBO and why she looks familiar, you’re in luck because Twinfinite has the answer for you right here.

Who Is the Actress That Plays Riley in The Last of Us?

In HBO’s The Last of Us, Riley is played by the talented Storm Reid, an actress who has been rising in notoriety for some time now. While some may recognize Reid for her work in A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man, and The Suicide Squad, those who are familiar with HBO’s hit show Euphoria are sure to recognize her as she plays Gia, the sister of Zendaya’s Rue. Not to mention that Storm also was the lead of the movie, Missing, which started playing in theaters at the beginning of 2023.

Who Is Riley in The Last of Us?

Riley is the former roommate and best friend of the show’s lead character, Ellie, from her time at the FEDRA school in the Boston QZ. Before the events of The Last of Us, Riley had left FEDRA to become a Firefly, as she heavily disapproved of the policies that FEDRA had in place. Ellie’s best friend then shows up to give her former roommate a fantastic night, as it would be the last time they would see each other as the Fireflies wanted to station Riley at another city.

After having a great final night together, Riley and Ellie kiss, but unfortunately, their moment of young love is cut short when an Infected attacks them, biting them both. What happens after this moment in the show is not shown, although it can be assumed that Riley is dead, perhaps as an Infected, while Ellie goes on to find the Fireflies, who take her in due to her apparent immunity.

That is everything you need to know about both who Riley is and which actress plays her. For more coverage on the video game adaptation, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of the said coverage even included down below.

