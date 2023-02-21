Who Is the Voice Actor of Mika in Genshin Impact? Answered

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

HoYoverse is gearing up for the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, which is set to bring two new playable characters to the world of Tevyat. One of them is Mika, a 4-Star Cyro Polearm user who is a front-line land surveyor of the Knights of Favonius. Like the other characters, Mika’s voice lines are portrayed by two different voice-over artists, and many fans are curious to know about these voice actors. In this guide, we’ll do just that by digging into who the voice actors are for Mika in Genshin Impact.

Mika Japanese Voice Actor

Born in February 1986, Sanpei Yūko is portraying the role of Mika in Genshin Impact. Sanpei stepped into the voice-over industry by debuting in the anime series UFO Baby. Since then, she has played an array of prominent roles in the Film and Video Games Industry. Narancia Ghirga from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, Noel from Rune Factory 4, and Jamaica from Azur Lane are some of the lead roles played by Sanpei Yūko.

Mika English Voice Actor

Mika’s English voice actor was a mystery for the Genshin Impact community until HoYoverse officially announced the artist’s name during the 3.1 preview Livestream. Robb Moreira is the English voice-over artist for Mika in Genshin Impact.

With over a decade of acting training through the Fame School of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Robb is a successful and one of the most famous voice-over artists in the industry. He is well known for his prominent roles in anime and commercials like Professor Diggs (Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS), Yūki Koreeda (number24), Yukimaru (Fena: Pirate Princess), and many more.

That's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Mika voice actors.

