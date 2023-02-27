Who Is the Protagonist in Sons of the Forest? Explained

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The sequel to The Forest is here and with it more questions than answers. Sons of the Forest presents players with a seemingly new protagonist and story, but many fans have been left to speculate about the true identity of the sequel’s characters. So, who is the protagonist in Sons of the Forest? While the answer is not exactly clear, we have done our best to explain the elusive man behind your screen.

Sons of the Forest Protagonist Explained

Unfortunately, there is no clear answer on whom the Sons of the Forest protagonist is right now. At the beginning of the game, the character seems to be in a helicopter with a laptop on his lap. If you choose to scroll through the laptop’s contents, you will see the identities of a billionaire family and then a map of the island below. It can be inferred that you are playing as some sort member of a special force or as a highly-trained hired investigator to find the husband, wife, and child.

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

The protagonist is male and has a tattoo on his wrist that reads “Fight Demons” which has many players thinking that he could be the son, Timmy, from the original game. This identity could also make sense as the game is titled “Sons of the Forest” rather than “The Forest” as its predecessor was.

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

So, who is the protagonist in Sons of the Forest? We do not really know for sure but there are a few hints that point to him being Timmy, a man who is now grown and going through an experience similar to his father’s. If you want to view some other content related to Sons of the Forest just have a look below at the similar articles or head back to the website’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

