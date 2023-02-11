In HBO’s The Last of Us Episode 5, we get a lot of different drawings, most of which are done by Sam to help make the attic room they live in more homely. When the group makes their way down to the sewer, though, they find some more drawings that are done by the kids that lived there in a settlement. On one drawing, there’s a picture with a name next to it that people are curious about. Here is everything you need to know about who Ish is in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Who Is Ish in The Last of Us Game?

In The Last of Us video game, Ish is a character that is only seen via notes that the player, as Joel, can pick up while exploring. By picking up these notes, you can learn that this character was out at sea during the outbreak, eventually coming ashore near a Pittsburgh sewer entrance.

From there, he roamed the sewers and found people he could trade supplies with, eventually creating the suburban community that is found by Joel, Ellie, Sam, and Henry.

While he’s never seen in the game, the notes refer to Ish as skinny, agile, and sneaky, and that he wears police riot gear, similar to what the military currently wears. It is assumed he scavenged it off of a dead police officer or a soldier.

Is Ish Dead in The Last of Us?

The fate of Ish is currently unknown, even though he and the group that lived in the community found themselves in danger one day after the safehouse door was accidentally left open, allowing a hired of infected to get in. Ish, a woman named Susan, and a few of the children managed to escape.

The last we hear about the group, it is stated that Ish is protecting them somewhere in the suburbs.

Who Is Ish in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

So far in the show, all we know about Ish is that he’s wearing the same police riot gear mentioned from the game in the picture we see in the sewer settlement. There is no indication that he’ll show up in the show, but it certainly seems possible considering all of the side content that has been added in. Either that or it was just a nice nod to the source material.

That is everything you need to know about who Ish is in HBO’s The Last of Us. For more, including every death so far, be sure to search Twinfintie.

Related Posts