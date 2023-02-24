Who Is Devrim Kay In Destiny 2? Answered

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is just a few days away, and alongside its release comes Season 20, now known as Season of Defiance. In a brief trailer for the Season, we saw many characters return to the spotlight, Mara Sov, Crow, Amanda Holiday, and for the first time in over five years, Devrim Kay is also returning. Devrim Kay was a part of the original Red War campaign when Destiny 2 first launched, which has since been sunset, so many players don’t know who he is. So today, let’s discuss who Devrim Kay is in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Devrim Kay Background/Importance

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, Devrim Kay was a part of the Red War campaign when Destiny 2 was first released. The Red War was when the Cabal, led by Dominus Ghaul, took over the Last City and imprisoned the Traveler, cutting off our connection to the Light. Guardians were forced into hiding, eventually making their way into the European Dead Zone (EDZ). Soon after, they met a band of fighters who took refuge in the EDZ, and Devrim Kay was their lead sniper.

Throughout the campaign, we learn bits and pieces about Devrim, mainly his love of tea and how he’s the adoptive father of Suraya Hawthorne, the leader of the refugees. He also has a great sense of humor. Through the combined efforts of the refugees, what remained of the Vanguard, and your fellow Guardians, we were able to persevere and repel the Cabal and save the Traveler. Since then, Devrim has laid back as the main Vendor of the EDZ, where we can take on bounties and small missions for him.

Unfortunately, if you aren’t adept at reading some of the lore of the game, then that’s all you’ll really get to know about Devrim, and he hasn’t done anything relevant since the Red War campaign, which is approaching six years old. However, through the lore, we learn that Devrim is actually the first LGBTQ character in the franchise, as he was previously married to a Guardian named Marc, who died in action. He also has a great fondness for the Fallen, even though he’s not shy to snipe them from his tower should they attack the refugee base.

Overall, Devrim is a fun character to interact with as he served more as comedic relief along with Cayde-6 at the time. Hopefully, we will see more of him in Season of the Defiance rather than a simple cutscene or two.

That’s everything you need to know on who Devrim Kay is in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what the Cascade Point perk does, and more below.

