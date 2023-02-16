Wondering who is portraying the role of Tighnari in Genshin Impact? Well here’s everything you need to know about Tighnari voice actors.

Genshin Impact 3.0 update is right around the corner, and travelers are highly anticipating the first Dendro character known as Tighnari. Similar to the other Genshin Impact characters, Tighnari’s voice lines are portrayed by two different voice-over artists, and many fans are curious to know about these voice actors. In this guide, we’ll show you who are the voice actors of Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Tighnari Voice Actor

Update: HoYoverse, the developers behind Genshin Impact, has officially confirmed that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari, has been fired due to a breach of contract.

After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 16, 2023

In the most recent Genshin Impact trailer, the game devs revealed that Tighnari’s English and Japanese role is portrayed by Elliot Gindi and Sanae Kobayashi, respectively.

Elliot Gindi – Tighnari (English)

New York-based experienced voice actor, Elliot Gindi, is famous for his smooth and dynamic voice-over skills. Elliot completed his education at Kingsborough Community College and debuted as a freelance voice actor/narrator in 2009. With over 13 years of experience, the artist has played several major roles in anime shows and movies like Brimstone Valley Mall, Undercity, and Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

Sanae Kobayashi – Tighnari (Japanese)

Born in 1980, Sane is a Japanese voice actress well-known for her voice lines in popular video games like Sakura Wars New York NY, Super Smash Bros, Gravity Rush, and many more. The artist debuted in the voice-over industry in 1999, where she portrayed the role of Kyoko in Cyborg Kuro-chan.

Later on, Sanae takes on the role of Akira Toya in Hikaru no Go, Allen Walker in D.Gray-man, Chris Thorndyke in Sonic X, and the list goes on. She has recently voiced Reiko Natsume in Natsume’s Book of Friends and Namie Yagiri in Durarara, which are now one of the most popular anime shows.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Sanae Kobayashi is dubbing the Japanese voice lines of Genshin Impact’s character, Tighnari, who is a ranger wielding a bow and the power of the new Dendro element.

