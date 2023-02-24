Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

During Professor Weasley’s Assignment quest, you’ll meet with Ravenclaw’s Sophronia Franklin as she quizzes you on the history of magic and many other subjects. While the first questions are simple enough for Harry Potter fans, the segment becomes more complex as your progress with each round. In this guide, we’ll help you answer the ‘Which dragon breed is the smallest’ question in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Is the Answer to ‘Which Dragon Breed Is the Smallest?’ in Hogwarts Legacy?

After you answer the Ministry of Magic question in the second round, Sophronia will ask you about the smallest dragon breed. Players must select ‘The Peruvian Vipertooth’ to get the correct answer, and the student will commend you for your achievement. Additionally, she will discuss more information about the beast, including details about its average size, tremendous speed, and deadly fangs.

The Wizarding World website has other interesting facts about the Peruvian Vipertooth, where we learn what happens to them after Hogwarts Legacy. Since the dragons have a taste for humans, the International Confederation of Wizards had to reduce their numbers, primarily due to their venomous bite. Unfortunately, they were also linked to the contagious Dragon Pox that led to outbreaks in different parts of the world.

As for the remaining questions in the second round, players can choose the following options:

Hengist of Woodcroft.

A Demiguise.

The Patronus Charm.

Gamp.

Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

The Runespoor.

Mount Greylock.

Amortentia.

Those who want to finish the rest of the challenge can check out our guide on Sophronia Franklin’s quiz answers. Upon the completion of all the assignments, you’ll earn the Challenge Accepted achievement/trophy, proving your worth as a Hogwarts student.

That’s everything you need to know about the smallest dragon breed in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our Sleeping Dragon Statue guide.

Related Posts