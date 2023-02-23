Where to Find Zaya Observatory in Warzone 2 DMZ? Answered

Image Source: Infinity Ward

The new DMZ mode is a niche mode under Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s umbrella, but a good one nonetheless, as players are enjoying the CoD twist on extraction-based gameplay. Across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, there’s plenty to explore and discover, with the former serving up plenty of familiar locales from previous Call of Duty titles such as Zaya Observatory. You might find yourself having to travel to said location, so if you’re having trouble, here’s what you need to know about where to find Zaya Observatory in Warzone 2 and the DMZ.

Finding Zaya Observatories in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

No matter what mode you’re playing, finding Zaya Observatory is pretty straightforward. Open up the tac-map, and Zaya Observatory will be a named point of interest that can be traveled to. If you are having trouble finding it, it can be found in sector E6 on the map.

Call of Duty veterans will know where Zaya Observatory came from, as it’s part of the map Dome that debuted back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. To make it a bigger playable area, its inclusion in Warzone and DMZ is much larger than the multiplayer map and a bit more dangerous, as it’s full of AI waiting to demolish you at a moment’s notice.

Where to Find the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

There is a faction mission for the Legion titled Pathfinder that requires you to reach the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop. As mentioned, this area is crawling with bloodthirsty AI, so avoid confrontation at all costs. The Dead Drop location is shown in the above picture and is a dumpster that you’ll need to interact with at some point during the previously mentioned mission.

That’s all you need to know on where to find Zaya Observatories in the DMZ mode in Warzone 2. For more Call of Duty tips and tricks, head down to our related section below.

