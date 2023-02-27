Where to Find Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest

While some players prefer running upon encountering the horrific cannibal-like humanoids in Sons of the Forest, other players find that they thoroughly enjoy fending off groups of them. Even though The Forest’s recently released sequel allows for some weapon crafting, from the bow to the spear, there are other items scattered throughout the island that make combat much easier. If you are wondering where to find the Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest so that you have a smoother experience when faced with enemies, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Stun Gun Location

The Stun Gun is thankfully not too difficult to find as it is located in the same cave as the Rebreather. You will, however, need to have some armor or medicine ready as there are a good few enemies inside. For the cave’s entrance just refer to the map below. All you need to do is open up your own GPS map and head toward the marker which is near the starting coastline area.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Once you go into the cave all you need to do is head forward until you reach an area in which you can choose to go left or continue on ahead straight. Choose to go straight if you are looking for the Stun Gun as you will find it at the end of the lengthy tunnel. A good way to know whether or not you are heading toward it is the hanging body and radio you come across as its music is playing automatically and can help guide you. The Stun Gun will be hanging by the body.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Pick up the Stun Gun once you reach it by pressing “E” on your keyboard. You can now equip it whenever you want to from your inventory.

Now that you know where to find the Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest you can go to the cave and gear up for some fear-fueled fun against the cannibals inhabiting the island. If you want to view some related content just have a browse below for similar articles or head to the website’s main page for all things gaming.

Related Posts