Hogwarts Legacy is filled to the brim with a bevy of magical creatures, some of which you can even catch. By capturing these unique animals, you’ll be able to get a bunch of different helpful resources from them that’ll help you brew potions and create outfits. One such beast that people want know how to find is a colorful amphibian. Here is everything you need to know about where to find Giant Purple Toads in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Giant Purple Toad Locations

Giant Purple Toads can be found just east of the castle in Hogwarts Legacy, located off the water by the railroad tracks in a place called Aranshire. To get here, fast travel to the Floo Flame located near it. Get on your broom and ride the railway north until you come to a waterfall.

To catch one of these creatures, you’ll obviously need a nab-sack. Spells like Levioso and Arresto Momentum are also recommended, as they’ll keep the toads from running away from you long enough for you to grab them.

How to Get Toad Warts in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you’ve got some Giant Purple Toads, you can take them back to the Room of Requirement. Take care of them by stroking them with your brush and feeding them, and you’ll get three Toad Warts each time as a reward. Keep in mind the cooldown is about 30 minutes.

Toad Warts can also be purchased at the Brood & Peck in Hogsmeade for 400 gold coins, but that’s pretty much highway robbery, so it is recommended you just capture them. That is where to find Giant Purple Toads in Hogwarts Legacy.

