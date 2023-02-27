Where to Find Flashlight in Sons of the Forest
It’ll get you through the fright night.
One of the scariest features that survival horror games have are darkness. Something as simple as the cloudy night sky is enough to get you killed by some monstrous being as you cannot see around you. In The Forest’s recently released sequel Sons of the Forest, the dark is as frightening as ever. Players have to rely on sounds without lighting at night and struggle to traverse through caves. If you are wondering where to find the flashlight in Sons of the Forest so that you can easily make your way in the dark, read on below.
Sons of the Forest Flashlight Location
To find the flashlight in Sons of the Forest, you will first need to locate it. It can be found in the area pictured on the map below. Simply head there by using your GPS map and stop once you have reached the purple point that is marked on it. You will know you are nearby when you hear a beeping sound that gets faster over time.
Go up the cliff that is at the purple point and walk to the edge. You will see a rope tied with a body hanging from it. Use your axe to cut the body down and then go to the base of the cliff where it has landed. Approach the corpse and you will see the flashlight nearby on the ground.
Pick it up by pressing “E” on your keyboard and equip it. You will then be able to press “L” to activate it whenever you need it in the dark. Be sure to grab batteries wherever you see them as this device is battery-powered and runs out quicker than you may expect.
Now that you know where to find the flashlight in Sons of the Forest, head straight there and get geared up to travel through newly well-lit caves. If you want to see some related content just have a look below for similar articles or head to the website’s home page for more game guides and news.
