Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

The Japanese Automotive series has kicked off this month for Forza Horizon 5 and offers players a chance to unlock the new 2023 Nissan Z, 1965 Toyota Sports 800, and other returning cars. The series takes place over the next four weeks and completing challenges are necessary to get the new cars. The Photo Challenge of the Summer section requires players to take a photo in front of stone lanterns in Ek’ Balam. Here is where to find Ek’ Balam stone lanterns in Forza Horizon 5.

How to Find ‘Ek Balam Stone Lanterns in Forza Horizon 5

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios via Twinfinite

The stone lanterns for the #Hearmeroar Photo Challenge can be found at Ek’ Balam, located on the southeastern section of the map in the Gran Pantano region. Refer to the image above to find what the place looks like if you have not been there before.

Once there, the stone lanterns are underneath some trees to the east of the ruins. It may be a little tricky to find, but the general area is where the arrow cursor is on the map above. There will be a dirt path with stone lanterns on both sides, and a cat statue beside them that sticks out enough if the lanterns are hard to see.

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios via Twinfinite

Take a picture of your car in front of the lanterns through Photo mode by pressing Up on the D-Pad. The Photo Challenge also requires taking a picture with any Lexus or Toyota car, so be sure to switch your car to earn the full two points and the Tiger Roar Car Horn.

That is where to find Ek’ Balam stone lanterns in Forza Horizon 5. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Forza Horizon 5 coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the racing game.

