When Was Dumbledore Born? Answered
Older than sliced bread.
Certain characters in the Harry Potter universe feel completely ageless, so it’s hard to figure out when their lives began in canonical history. While some dark wizards like Voldemort are somewhat immortal, they still start life as humans. Here’s all the information available for when Dumbledore was born and where his life fits with particular canon stories.
Albus Dumbledore Birth Date
Albus Dumbledore was born sometime in August in the year 1881. Given that the first year of his schooling in Hogwarts didn’t start until 1892, you only miss hanging out with him in Hogwarts Legacy by a year or two.
This means that Dumbledore was over 100 years old when Harry Potter arrived at the school in Sorcerer’s Stone, after taking on the Headmaster role in the 1930s when he was in his late 40s or early 50s.
He is only 46 during the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. As this is the most we have seen of him in media at an age younger than a century, plenty of his life is left without detail.
A possible Hogwarts Legacy sequel has the chance to show Albus Dumbledore as a first-year when he was getting the hang of magic. It would be the perfect time for the main character to serve as his mentor in the game, as they would be at least a sixth year.
This is everything there is to know about when Albus Dumbledore was born in the Harry Potter universe. Check out the links below for more Harry Potter and Hogwarts Legacy guides and news.
- How to Make Harry Potter’s Wand in Hogwarts Legacy
- The Harry Potter Films Are Surging to the Top of Streaming Thanks to the Release of Hogwarts Legacy
- Is Hogwarts Legacy Set Before Harry Potter? Answered
- Is Hogwarts Legacy Canon in Harry Potter? Answered
- Rupert Grint: Everyone Expected Harry Potter Childstars to “Go off the Rails”