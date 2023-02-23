When Is the Release Date for Tchia?

Image Source: Awaceb

Tchia is an upcoming open-world sandbox game inspired by the island of New Caledonia. Announced at The Game Awards 2020, this title from French indie dev Awaceb looks to offer a loving ode to the lead developer’s home. After years of anticipation, the game finally appears to be ready to arrive on our shores. Here’s the release date for Tchia.

As announced at today’s PlayStation State of Play event, Tchia releases on March 21, 2023. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Initially a Google Stadia exclusive, the PC release will now be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store. There is currently no Xbox or Nintendo Switch release date planned, though it may come to those platforms as other timed PS5 exclusives like Bugsnax and Deathloop have.

PlayStation players will also be excited to know that Tchia will be available as a Day One release on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. This is the first major game to be offered as a Day One release on the service since Stray last July. Hopefully, it’ll be one of many such titles released on the service to make PlayStation Plus a strong competitor to Xbox Game Pass.

That’s everything you need to know about Tchia’s release date. If you’re looking for more news out of today’s State of Play, check out Twinfinite’s look at the show’s headliner, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

