Image Source: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in early access since 2020, and has yet to fully release. The follow-up to the legendary Baldur’s Gate series by the similarly legendary Divinity: Original Sin developers Larian Studios makes you feel like you’re playing a real TTRPG. While players have had plenty of time to mess around with Larian’s open world RPG, the full release brings with it new story features that are quite exciting. That brings us to the question: When is the release date for Baldur’s Gate 3?

When Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Fully Release?

In a recent trailer, Larian has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will fully release on the August 31. This is also when the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be dropping.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in a playable state in early access for two or three years now, some may be wondering why exactly a full release matters. There are several reasons to be pumped for the Baldur’s Gate 3 release beyond simply seeing the game finally finished.

Perhaps the most important factor, and the reason many have been waiting for the full release, is that the story of the Early Access version of the game ends after act one, meaning you can’t see the full consequences of your actions nor progress to the end of the game’s narrative. For a story-driven game, that’s a very good reason to want to wait, as you’ll be able to play out the game in full. One of the features that will be added to the game on release is General Ketheric Thorm, a villain played by JK Simmons. Fans of Invincible will be happy to tell you you should be more than a little thrilled whenever those six words are strung together.

There’s also plenty of additional content waiting behind that release date. The Monk Class is one of them, and several origin characters you can either play as or have as part of your party. There are also features that may or may not be added to the game on release, like the Half-Orc and Dragonborn races. Considering merely act 1 was around 30+ hours of content, there are also a lot of gameplay hours to look forward to on top of all that.

That’s it for the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3. Stick around for more Baldur’s Gate 3 guide content. We have an article, for example, on what the max level cap is in the game.

