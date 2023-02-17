When Does Valheim Release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

The Summer Game Fest rages on with plenty of exciting news and announcements for gamers worldwide. Xbox continues to drop great news for fans and players alike with the most recent announcement being the critically acclaimed survival game Valheim will be receiving a console port. If you’ve been waiting for this to happen, here’s what you need to know about when Valheim will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Valheim is set to arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass in March 2023. There will be full crossplay between Xbox and Steam players so make sure to gather your friends; you’ve got Viking memories to create.

Valheim is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass in March.https://t.co/qE3NEqGi7p pic.twitter.com/i4fmDgQIrM — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 16, 2023

Will Valheim Have Cross-Play?

Given that Valheim is coming to Xbox Game Pass, the most obvious question to ask is will there be cross-play between Xbox and PC. The answer to that is, yes, Valheim will have cross-play.

When the game comes to Game Pass next year, players will be able to play with their friends on PC and vice versa. Valheim features 10-player co-op and a PvP mode so confirmation on cross-play is an awesome sign for fans looking to game with their friends.

The exact details on how cross-play will work have not been shared, but it’s a welcome gesture. We will be sure to update this article when more info is released.

For now, that is everything you need to know about Valheim releasing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! While you wait, make sure you read up on our Valheim works to get you hyped such as what makes it different than other survival games and how to get some of the best loot.

