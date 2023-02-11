When Does Hogwarts Legacy Come Out on Xbox One?
Spring classes, anyone?
Hogwarts Legacy brings Potterheads, witches, and wizards back to the Wizarding World in an all-new original story created by Avalanche Software. The famed letter to Hogwarts has been sent out to a portion of gamers, yet last-generation players have noticed a slight delay in its arrival. If you’re one of the many stuck on eighth-generation consoles, and Microsoft’s former primary console in particular, here’s what you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy comes out on Xbox One.
Can You Play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One?
Much like with the PS4 port, you can play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One, but not until April 4, 2023. Both of these last-gen ports of Hogwarts Legacy saw a two-month delay, as Avalanche Software wanted to deliver the most polished experience across all platforms. It’s also not nearly as bad as the wait for the Nintendo Switch version, which isn’t due to release until July 25, 2023.
The news of the delay came back in December, and while it’s unfortunate, it does bode well for Xbox players. Hogwarts Legacy has proven to be a massive experience, with plenty of magical and immersive gameplay offerings to partake in. Much like PS4 players hoping their console won’t sound like a jet plane while playing Hogwarts Legacy, I’m sure Xbox One players would appreciate a smoother experience when they finally get their hands on the title.
Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Release Date
To reiterate, Hogwarts Legacy arrives on Xbox One on April 4, 2023. This should give Avalanche Software plenty of time to make sure its latest creation is in the best state possible for last-generation witches and wizards, and likewise ensures that any fixes implemented to current-gen ports can be applied to the remaining versions.
That’s all you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy releases on Xbox One. Check out our related section below for more tips and tricks regarding the game.
