When is Cross-Progression Coming To Apex Legends? Everything We Know

Image Source: Respawn

Apex Legends is still largely able to hold its own against mammoth battle royale titles like Fortnite and Warzone, but the shooter is still missing a crucial feature in 2023. Here’s everything we know about when cross-progression is coming to Apex Legends.

When Will They Add Cross-Progression to Apex Legends?

Bad news, there’s no word for when exactly cross-progression will be added to Apex Legends. To be clear, Respawn has every intention of adding the feature to the game, but the question, really, is when?

It was previously thought that cross-progression would be added last year as part of the Season 15 update, but Respawn was forced to delay the feature indefinitely. The team has been fairly transparent with players about their desire to add cross-progression to Apex but has often cited the technical difficulties that have hindered them from adding it to the game and prevented them from confirming a concrete release date.

That said, Apex players are able to enjoy cross-progression to some degree. Playing on PC allows you to carry your progress over if you initially downloaded the game on Origin and are now playing on Steam. Players are also able to carry over their progress from PS4 versions of the game to the PS5 upgrade.

However, if you’re playing on an entirely separate platform like the Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X|S then your progression will not carry over. As for the mobile port of the game, that’s entirely stand-alone and will be discontinued this May. It’s disappointing that Apex is missing such a crucial feature that causes it to fall short of its competitors. Here’s hoping Respawn is able to figure things out and deliver the much-demanded feature this year.

That’s everything we know about when cross-progression is coming to Apex Legends. Be sure to check out the rest of our guides below.

