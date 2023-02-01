What Yelan’s Ascension Materials Are in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

With Yelan’s banner returning to Genshin Impact 3.4, chances are you’re wondering what Ascension Materials you’re going to need in order to push them past their current maximum level. In most cases, these materials are grouped by their element, namely, the element associated with that character, and in the case of Yelan, it’s the same thing here. Let’s get into the details.

Yelan Character Ascension Materials

Image source: HoYoverse

Ascension 1- Level 20

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

3 Starconch

3 Recruit’s Insignia

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2- Level 40

3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

2 Runic Fang

10 Starconch

15 Recruit’s Insignia

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3- Level 50

6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

4 Runic Fang

20 Starconch

12 Sergeant’s Insignia

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4- Level 60

3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

8 Runic Fang

30 Starconch

18 Sergeant’s Insignia

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5- Level 70

6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

12 Runic Fang

45 Starconch

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6- Level 80

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

20 Runic Fang

60 Starconch

24 Lieutenant’s Insignia

120,000 Mora

Having the above quantities of each material will enable you to take Yelan to Ascension 6.

How to Get Runic Fangs in Genshin Impact

You can get Runic Fangs by beating level 30 or higher Ruin Serpent bosses found in the Chasm area. This does require you to unlock the Chasm area by completing the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering world quest.

While this is the only place you can get Runic Fangs, the Ruin Serpent does respawn quickly, so you can just repeatedly farm it every five minutes or so.

How to Get Star Conches in Genshin Impact

Star Conches are a really common resource found all over the coast of Liyue. There are a ton around the Yaoguang Shoal and Mingyun Village coast, as well as some south of Starglow Cavern. A fair few also spawn on the islands around the Guyun Stone Forest, but you can generally pick off all the spawns of Star Conches fairly quickly.

Star Conch Locations in Genshin Impact | Image Source: Genshin Interactive Map

There’s a grand total of 77 Star Conch spawns across the Genshin Impact map, but keep in mind these only respawn every 48 hours, so if you don’t have any already, it’s going to take you about a week to get the required amount to complete ascend Yelan. You can check out all Star Conch locations, courtesy of the Genshin Interactive Map.

Yelan Talent Materials

Level 2 3 Teachings of Prosperity

6 Recruit’s Insignia

12,500 Mora Level 3 2 Guide to Prosperity

3 Sergeant’s Insignia

17,500 Mora Level 4 4 Guide to Prosperity

4 Sergeant’s Insignia

25,000 Mora Level 5 6 Guide to Prosperity

6 Sergeant’s Insignia

30,000 Mora Level 6 9 Guide to Prosperity

9 Sergeant’s Insignia

37,500 Mora Level 7 4 Philosophies of Prosperity

4 Lieutenant’s Insignia

1 Gilded Scale

1200,000 Mora Level 8 6 Philosophies of Prosperity

6 Lieutenant’s Insignia

1 Gilded Scale

260,000 Mora Level 9 12 Philosophies of Prosperity

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

2 Gilded Scale

450,000 Mora Level 10 16 Philosophies of Prosperity

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

2 Gilded Scale

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

How to Ascend Yelan in Genshin Impact

Increase Yelan to her max level. Select ‘Character’ from the menu screen. Go to ‘Attributes’ and press Circle on PlayStation or click the ‘Ascend’ option in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. The required materials to Ascend Yelan to the next level will appear, as well as the stat increases they’ll get. Confirm that you want to spend the materials to complete the Ascension.

That’s everything you need to know about what Yelan’s Ascension Materials are in Genshin Impact. Check out the links below for more on the Genshin Impact news and updates.

