What Yelan’s Ascension Materials Are in Genshin Impact
Everything you need to upgrade Yelan’s potential.
With Yelan’s banner returning to Genshin Impact 3.4, chances are you’re wondering what Ascension Materials you’re going to need in order to push them past their current maximum level. In most cases, these materials are grouped by their element, namely, the element associated with that character, and in the case of Yelan, it’s the same thing here. Let’s get into the details.
Yelan Character Ascension Materials
Ascension 1- Level 20
- 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 3 Starconch
- 3 Recruit’s Insignia
- 20,000 Mora
Ascension 2- Level 40
- 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 2 Runic Fang
- 10 Starconch
- 15 Recruit’s Insignia
- 40,000 Mora
Ascension 3- Level 50
- 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 4 Runic Fang
- 20 Starconch
- 12 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 60,000 Mora
Ascension 4- Level 60
- 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 8 Runic Fang
- 30 Starconch
- 18 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 80,000 Mora
Ascension 5- Level 70
- 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 12 Runic Fang
- 45 Starconch
- 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 100,000 Mora
Ascension 6- Level 80
- 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
- 20 Runic Fang
- 60 Starconch
- 24 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 120,000 Mora
Having the above quantities of each material will enable you to take Yelan to Ascension 6.
How to Get Runic Fangs in Genshin Impact
You can get Runic Fangs by beating level 30 or higher Ruin Serpent bosses found in the Chasm area. This does require you to unlock the Chasm area by completing the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering world quest.
While this is the only place you can get Runic Fangs, the Ruin Serpent does respawn quickly, so you can just repeatedly farm it every five minutes or so.
How to Get Star Conches in Genshin Impact
Star Conches are a really common resource found all over the coast of Liyue. There are a ton around the Yaoguang Shoal and Mingyun Village coast, as well as some south of Starglow Cavern. A fair few also spawn on the islands around the Guyun Stone Forest, but you can generally pick off all the spawns of Star Conches fairly quickly.
There’s a grand total of 77 Star Conch spawns across the Genshin Impact map, but keep in mind these only respawn every 48 hours, so if you don’t have any already, it’s going to take you about a week to get the required amount to complete ascend Yelan. You can check out all Star Conch locations, courtesy of the Genshin Interactive Map.
Yelan Talent Materials
Level 2
- 3 Teachings of Prosperity
- 6 Recruit’s Insignia
- 12,500 Mora
Level 3
- 2 Guide to Prosperity
- 3 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 17,500 Mora
Level 4
- 4 Guide to Prosperity
- 4 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 25,000 Mora
Level 5
- 6 Guide to Prosperity
- 6 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 30,000 Mora
Level 6
- 9 Guide to Prosperity
- 9 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 37,500 Mora
Level 7
- 4 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 4 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 1 Gilded Scale
- 1200,000 Mora
Level 8
- 6 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 6 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 1 Gilded Scale
- 260,000 Mora
Level 9
- 12 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 2 Gilded Scale
- 450,000 Mora
Level 10
- 16 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 2 Gilded Scale
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 700,000 Mora
How to Ascend Yelan in Genshin Impact
- Increase Yelan to her max level.
- Select ‘Character’ from the menu screen.
- Go to ‘Attributes’ and press Circle on PlayStation or click the ‘Ascend’ option in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.
- The required materials to Ascend Yelan to the next level will appear, as well as the stat increases they’ll get.
Confirm that you want to spend the materials to complete the Ascension.
That’s everything you need to know about what Yelan’s Ascension Materials are in Genshin Impact. Check out the links below for more on the Genshin Impact news and updates.
- Genshin Impact’s Five Yakshas Come to Life With New Year Woodblock Prints
- All Ascension & Talent Materials For Genshin Impact Dehya
- All Ascension & Talent Materials For Genshin Impact Mika
- Best Faruzan Build Guide in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts & Team
- Nahida Build Guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts & Team in Genshin Impact