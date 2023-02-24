What Is the Strength Icon in Sons of the Forest & What It Means

Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest throws players back into the darkest corners of a deserted island surrounded by angry cannibals. Much like their previous entry, Sons of the Forest is a survival-horror experience, tasking players to manage a variety of stats, such as hydration and food levels, to survive. This time around, a new icon has caught some players by surprise. Indicated by a strength symbol, if you’re lost on what it means, here’s everything you need to know about its inclusion in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Strength Icon Explained

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Looking at the HUD, the usual indicators are present, showing your water, food, and sleep levels. The newest icon is a muscle, and much of the community has determined this is a reflection of your overall strength in Sons of the Forest.

As you progress through the forest, acts such as chopping down trees and fighting off foes seemingly increase this bar. It’s still in the air how this is impacted by your other attributes, such as if you haven’t been hydrating, will it make you weaker? Also, it’s still undetermined if leveling up this bar will increase your melee damage. For now, keep on leveling up your strength, as you can never be too strong.

Just like that, that’s everything you need to know about what the strength icon means in Sons of the Forest. For more information related to Sons of the Forest, be sure to check out our related section below.

