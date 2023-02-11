What is the Name of the Song at the End of Last of Us Episode 5? Answered

Image via WarnerMedia and HBO

It’s a tale as old as time: Following an emotional moment in your favorite TV show, a song that perfectly encapsulates the mood kicks in. It brings all of the emotions that have been building up over the past handful of minutes or hours to a head, and you’re dying to know what the song is called so that you can be brought back to this moment whenever you’d like. This isn’t always so easy though, and after its crushing conclusion, you’ve been left asking: What is the name of the song at the end of Last of Us episode 5?

What Is the Song at the End of The Last of Us Episode 5? Answered

The song that plays at the end of episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is Fuel to Fire by Agnes Obel. The track was part of Obel’s Aventine album and was originally released as a single back in 2013.

It enjoyed general success in France, though it didn’t make any top charts in the United States. Regardless, the track retains the haunting quality of much of Obel’s other work. Its music video likewise provides black and white video of people and places long since gone, lending the song an enhanced sense of loss and longing.

It’s little surprise, then, that it so perfectly captures the emotions wrapped up in the hollow conclusion to Joel and Ellie’s experiences with Sam and Henry. The song can currently be streamed through Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Apple Music.

It can also be viewed and listened to for free via Agnes Obel’s official YouTube channel, which also features more if her work for you to peruse if you’re so inclined. That’s everything there is to know about what the name of the song is at the end of Last of Us episode 5. For more on the series, check out any of our related articles down below.

