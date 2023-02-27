What Is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Release Date? Answered?

Image Source: The Pokémon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both getting their first expansion with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero which will allow players to venture outside the Paldea Region. The DLC is set to be split into two parts which are set to tell a connected story. There’s not too long to wait for the expansion and each installment will be released fairly close to each other. Here’s everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC release date.

The first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC ‘The Teal Mask’ has a release window of Fall 2023, closely followed by the concluding installment ‘The Indigo Disk’ which is set to release in Winter 2023.

Neither of the expansions has a concrete release date from Nintendo but that’s likely to change as we get closer to release and more details emerge. The Teal Mask will allow players to explore the land of Kitakami on a school trip where they’ll encounter the legendary Pokemon Ogerpon. The Indigo Disk expansion will introduce Blueberry Academy after the player joins the school as an exchange student along with its own legendary Pokemon Terapagos.

Preorders for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero have gone live with a special Dark Tera-type Hisuian Zoroark up for grabs for anyone who purchases the DLC before Oct 31.

That’s everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Release Date. Be sure to check out our coverage below for the biggest stories coming out of the Pokémon Presents Showcase.

