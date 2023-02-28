What Happened to Umbral Energy & Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall? Explained

Destiny 2 Lightfall is finally here, bringing with it plenty of changes to the status quo that Guardians have come to know in the game over the years. One such change involves all things Umbral, as it looks like it’s been pretty much replaced in the series. Here is everything you need to know about what happened to Umbral Energy and Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Why Are Umbral Energy and Umbral Engrams Gone in Destiny 2?

In a recent blog post, back in January 2023, Bungie revealed that the Lightfall expansion would be removing Umbral Energy and Engrams. In favor of these, players only need a Seasonal Engram and Glimmer to focus for gear.

It is worth noting that any Umbral Engrams that the player may still have in their inventory after Season 20 begins will be decryptable by Rahool. While this may seem like a drastic change, it is one that Bungie has made in order to streamline the process of buildcrafting so that Destiny 2 will be more accessible to both hardcore and casual players alike.

For now, that is everything you need to know about what happened to Umbral Energy and Umbral Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall. For more on the game, including simple things like install size, be sure to take a peek at all of the related articles we’ve got down below.

Related Posts