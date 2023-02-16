What Does the Hogwarts Motto Translate To? Explained

Since the release of Hogwarts Legacy, many questions regarding “the Boy Who Lived” are trending just about everywhere that’s applicable. Whether it be about different types of wands, the lore of the four houses that make up Hogwarts, or as is the case here – the actual legacy behind the infamous School itself. This pertains to not only the codes of ethics and morals that the wizarding school stands for but also the hierarchies of these opposing houses. So, let’s discuss what the Hogwarts motto translates to and what it means on a deeper level.

Hogwarts Motto Meaning Explained

While J.K. Rowling never actually mentions the motto itself in the Harry Potter books, it is shown in various illustrations and then again pops up in the movies on Hogwarts’ crest. It is Latin by default and reads “Draco dormiens nunquam titillandus.” When translated, it reads “Never Tickle A Sleeping Dragon.” It’s pretty straightforward, although there is some irony in the context of Hogwarts Legacy. More specifically, the game itself starts off with an intense rendezvous involving one very angry dragon during the dead of night.

Beyond that, however, there is a deeper meaning. The motto is seemingly a metaphor, one about the dormant power that is both Hogwarts at its core as well as the aspiring witches and wizards that make up its student body. Within the context of this metaphor, it should go without saying to not “poke” the dragon. While dragons are generally friendly (at least in this universe), they are not to be provoked as they are temperamental, moody, and can quickly cause massive destruction. Not to mention, if you wake them – good luck getting them to let bygones be bygones. Similarly, there are many different personalities at Hogwarts, even moreso in opposing houses – so caution is probably the best policy.

Finally, it should not be understated that there is absolutely no circumstance, where a dragon (while fictional) should be interrupted or trifled with in any way, shape or form. In the case that audiences didn’t already learned that from the unfortunate circumstances that transpired in the season finale of House of the Dragon, this is once again your warning. Again, please let the dragon sleep. If for nothing else, for the sake of fictional humanity…

Lightly comedic conclusion aside, hopefully this answered the inquiry behind the meaning of Hogwarts’ motto. Furthermore, we at Twinfinite sincerely hope you are enjoying your foray into everything the literal Wizarding World has to offer. We have plenty of guides surrounding the game, including how to learn one of the unforgivable curses. Just don’t blame us if you wind up in Azkaban!

