How Big Warzone 2 Is: Download File & Install Size Explained

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty has been notorious these last few years for the massive file sizes of both games and their updates. We have all the information to let you know how much of a dent this new release will make on your hard drive. Here’s our full explanation of the Warzone 2.0 download file size.

It should come as a bit of a surprise that you’re actually not looking at another massive download to get to enjoy the new version of Warzone. While every platform is different, the file size is much smaller than in it was for the original game

How Big is Warzone 2 Download Size? Answered

Xbox One: 70.0 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 62.0 GB

PS5: 66.2 GB

Battlenet: 23.6 GB

Steam: 22.6 GB

To download Warzone 2 on PS5, it’s 38 GB for Modern Warfare 2, and then 3.2 GB for a content pack, but these sizes vary for different platforms, and there’s additional content to download once you boot the game. On PS5, for example, you’re faced with a further 25 GB to download after booting it for the first time. This means while the initial download is small, the files will then uncompress. So while you have a small initial download, that’s not indicative of the final size.

This is everything you need to know about the how big the Warzone 2 download file size is. If you’re wanting to know some of what you are getting into with the new Warzone, the Call of Duty site put out an excellent overview to get your get in the game.

