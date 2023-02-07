As Harry Potter fans eagerly await the release of Hogwarts Legacy, the itch only gets stronger by the day. We have rounded up the top 10 best games to play instead of Hogwarts Legacy while you wait for the fun! There are plenty of titles to choose from, all in high fantasy, magical settings that you can enjoy while you wait to enjoy the latest adventure in Hogwarts. You might find yourself more invested than you would think in some of these great titles.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Image via Bioware

Embark on an epic quest in the world of Thedas with Dragon Age: Inquisition, a captivating RPG from Bioware. As the Inquisitor, you have the power to shape the world with your decisions, destroy evil, and recruit allies to your cause.

Choose from three distinct classes – warrior, mage, or rogue – and lead your party into battle with a combat system that was promised to accommodate both PC and console styles of gameplay. Switch between characters on the fly, using their unique abilities and strengths to defeat enemies and claim victory. Customize your character’s equipment, crafting weapons and armor from the materials you collect on your journey to aid with the fight against evil. With the tactics menu, you can fine-tune your party’s behavior in combat, pausing the action to issue commands and strategize your next move.

Level up as you progress, unlocking new talents and skills that reflect your playstyle. Romance potential companions and make choices that will impact your relationships and the fate of Thedas. Dragon Age: Inquisition offers endless possibilities and a rich, immersive gameplay experience that will keep you engaged for countless hours.

Potion Craft

Image via tinyBuild

Potion Craft is an engaging game that appeals to players of all ages, which is always nice to see. The gameplay is truly unique, consisting of mixing and brewing ingredients to create potent concoctions, and constantly promotes creativity and experimentation. The storybook-style art brings the world to life and reminds you of some random story you experienced as a kid. One will notice the attention to detail in the design of characters, monsters, and levels add to the overall appeal.

Progression and reward play a significant role in Potion Craft as well. You must play to the town’s needs, help them deal with evil, and cure their ailments. There is a sense of motivation and satisfaction players feel as they see the effects of their actions, along with the rise of new problems to face.

Ikenfell

Image via Humble Games

Enter the enchanted world of Ikenfell, a captivating role-playing game that takes you on a magical adventure. Developed by Happy Ray Games and published by Humble Games, the game was released in 2020 for Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The turn-based tactical combat system is challenging and offers a fresh take on traditional RPG battles.

You’ll shape the life of Maritte Hildegaard, a teenage girl who suddenly acquires magical powers and sets off to find her missing sister Safina at the magical school, Ikenfell. Your journey will be filled with danger and adventure as you uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance and strange changes in magic. You’ll manage an entire party, as well as other characters that you’ll meet along the way. The battle system is based on an isometric grid and timed button presses, offering something a little different than you’re most likely used to. With the option to evade combat, the gameplay is a thrilling blend of adventure, puzzle-solving, exploration, and complicated decision-making.

Ikenfell’s story is creative and engaging, filled with well-developed characters and solid writing that complement its simplistic graphics. Ikenfell does a great job at keeping you emotionally invested in the story, making your journey through the magical world deeper than what meets the eye.

The Witcher 3

Image via CD Projekt Red

Dive into the mystical world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a critically acclaimed action role-playing game that will leave you dumbstruck. Developed by CD Projekt, this game transports you to a stunning open world steeped in dark Slavic mythology. You will follow the journey of Geralt of Rivia, a legendary monster slayer known as a Witcher, as he sets out to find his adopted daughter, who is being hunted by an ominous force. With detailed character interactions and excellent monster design, battles in The Witcher 3 are elaborate and require you to use both weapons and magic to overcome formidable foes.

As you progress, you’ll shape relationships with loved ones and witness the end of hundreds of interconnected storylines. The Witcher 3 has beautiful, almost hand-painted visuals, and the soundtrack is to be well-remembered. You’ll also have access to a bestiary, meditation, and alchemy, which will all come in handy as you engage in intense battles with the mythological creatures of the world.

With over 200 Game of the Year awards and 40 million copies sold, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a true masterpiece of video gaming. Also, with two critically acclaimed expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, and a Game of the Year edition, you’ll have countless hours of thrilling gameplay at your fingertips. There is also a no better time to jump in, considering the re-release of the title for the latest consoles, complete with raytracing and improved combat.

Fable

Image via Lionhead Studios

Fable has become a classic topic when discussing great RPGs, known for its exciting story and character progression. The game takes place in the realm of Albion, a high-fantasy world where players can venture through neighboring cities, mysterious forests, and a couple of dangerous dungeons. Fable’s world is brimming with history and fascinating lore, immersing players in a rich and intricate universe. Alongside the world-building, the game offers an array of charismatic characters, each with their own unique personalities and motivations, giving players the opportunity to form relationships and make choices that impact their journey.

Fable is always remembered for having an unparalleled character customization and progression system. Players have the choice to play as either a male or female hero and have the ability to tailor their appearance, skills, and abilities as they progress through the game. When your strength grows, so does your actual hero, and your in-game moral choices will affect your appearance on top of that. These choices impact not only their abilities, but also their appearance – a hero who makes good decisions will shine with an aura of righteousness, while an evil hero will be consumed by darkness. If you’ve never played Fable, what are you waiting for?

Potion Permit

Image via Mass Hive Media

Visit the charming countryside town of Moonbury as a skilled chemist tasked with the mission of healing its residents and earning their trust. In Potion Permit, you’ll explore the world around you, gather ingredients for your alchemical creations, and bring life back to the residents of Moonbury one cure at a time. You’ll take on the role of a modern alchemist and delve into the mystical realm of potion crafting, not too unlike Harry Potter, where you’ll mix and brew remedies to cure the ailments of the townsfolk. With the power of alchemy in your hands, you’ll harness the elements of nature to craft the most potent potions, getting stronger as you go.

However, your journey won’t be an easy one. The wilderness is home to fearsome creatures that guard the precious ingredients you’ll need to create your remedies. With your trusty tools turned weapons, you’ll face off against these monsters in some enjoyable 2D combat. You will notice as you complete tasks and heal the residents of Moonbury, you’ll build relationships with the townsfolk and earn their trust. Explore the countryside at your own pace, interact with the townsfolk, and watch as your reputation grows, opening the doors to new opportunities. With over 30 unique inhabitants, you’ll discover new stories, secrets, and experiences with each passing day.

Along with a faithful canine companion by your side, you’ll journey through a world filled with mysterious landscapes and a captivating atmosphere that one really can’t complain about. With no time limits and a relaxed pace, you can explore, create, and heal at your leisure. Potion Permit is a game that promises hours of exploration, crafting, and role-playing. Simply put, Potion Permit is a well-rounded and enjoyable game that could scratch the itch while you wait for Hogwarts Legacy to release, or if you’re not even planning to pick it up at all.

Skyrim

Image via Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a critically acclaimed action role-playing game that offers a rich and immersive open-world experience. Although you probably already knew that– explore the breathtaking landscapes of the northern province of Tamriel as the Dragonborn, destined to save the world from an evil dragon.

Craft your own epic journey through the game’s vast world, developing your character’s skills and define their playstyle as you go. Battle against fearsome foes with a straightforward but highly varied combat system while you discover the world’s secrets. With an abundance of side quests and DLC expansions, including Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn, you’ll never run out of exciting adventures with Skyrim. If anything, the characters can feel a little lifeless at times, but the absolute depth of the character progression will keep you occupied. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a must-play for fans of open-world games, role-playing games, or action games.

Dragon Age Origins

Image via Bioware

Dragon Age: Origins is a groundbreaking RPG from the master storytellers at BioWare and published by Electronic Arts. You can pick from your standard races, Dwarf, Human, Elves, to create a character that will save the world and from three classes– Warrior, Rogue, and Mage. Tasked with joining the elite force known as the Grey Wardens, your journey will see you battling against the monstrous Darkspawn and their sinister leader, the Archdemon, in a bid to save Ferelden from destruction.

This classic RPG draws inspiration from the epic worlds of The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice & Fire, weaving together a rich tapestry of well-crafted characters, a captivating storyline, and a tactical combat system that was known by many as the best in the series. Released in 2009, Dragon Age: Origins received widespread critical acclaim and was awarded multiple accolades, cementing its place as a standout title in the RPG genre.

With over 3.2 million copies sold, it’s no wonder why the game is widely regarded as one of the greatest RPGs of all time by its fans. This title, in particular, is highly recommended if you’ve never experienced it.

Final Fantasy XV

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV is an epic adventure that combines a high-fantasy but modern theme for the world design. This action-packed role-playing game, developed by the talented team at Square Enix, has captivated players worldwide, selling over 10 million units on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Stadia. The world of Eos is a graphically stunning universe and won’t let you down if you’re a fan of the series.

Noctis Lucis Caelum, Final Fantasy’s protagonist, embarks on yet another adventure accompanied by his trusted companions. Engage in intense battles with the Active Cross Battle system, as named by Square Enix, where quick-thinking and lightning-fast reflexes are designed to be the key to victory. Switch weapons in a flash, harness the power of elemental magic and take on fearsome foes in real-time battles that unfold whenever and wherever you may be.

In addition to action-packed gameplay, Final Fantasy XV offers many features that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Travel in style with your customizable vehicle and dive into a wealth of side quests the game offers. Square Enix has also created the Final Fantasy XV Universe, a multimedia project that includes spin-off games, an anime series, and even a feature film, all designed to complement the main game and provide a more profound, more in-depth lore– if you were interested.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is the enhanced version of the original. It’s an action-packed role-playing game that boasts a captivating story with unique mechanics that people still enjoy today. Dragon’s Dogma offers various classes you can enjoy, and typical selections like the Sorcerer, Rogue, Warrior, and Ranger are all available. Like any other good dungeon-delving RPG, you’ll have access to other party members who prove to be indispensable combat support and wise counsel.

The game’s unique grab mechanic is worth talking about, allowing you to grapple with and climb on top of enemies, adding layers to the combat system for those that enjoy it. Like many great RPGs, the game comes with memorable characters and a persistent world that evolves with dynamic weather and time. Furthermore, Dragons Dogma’s combat has been compared to the likes of Elden Ring and Dark Souls, while the party system draws some similarities to Monster Hunter. The Dark Arisen version of the game received widespread acclaim for its technical upgrades and bonus content and has become a top seller across the globe.



And that does it for our picks for the top 10 best games to play instead of Hogwarts Legacy, and the great news is you can typically find them at a great price. If you’re looking for an epic tale or just some fast-paced action, these games have you covered with hours of fun, making them the perfect choice for any Harry Potter fan seeking a quick magical fix.

