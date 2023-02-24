Top 6 Best Genius Invokation Decks in Genshin Impact TCG

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Part of excelling at Genshin Impact’s TCG, Genius Invokation, requires a well-built deck. The TCG, much like the game in general, relies on a team of characters that can work off of each other to deal damage and cause various Elemental Reactions. Certain characters work better together than others (and some are just naturally better than others), so a good deck needs strong characters at the same time. Here are the best Genius Invokation Decks in Genshin Impact if you’re ready to win.

Ayaka, Chongyun, and Xingqiu

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Ayaka is one of the strongest characters in Genius Invokation, so many of the best decks will rely on freezing and her card. Chonguyn buffs her and Xingqiu considerably as his Elemental Skill converts Physical Damage to Cryo damage, and Xingqiu’s Hydro application means that enemies can be frozen pretty consistently. This makes it so that they can’t attack, stopping enemies in the middle of setting up things or forcing them to waste resources to switch characters.

While freezing other cards doesn’t do much direct damage, Ayake can hit extremely hard and even has OTK potential when paired with Xingqiue’s Elemental Burst.

The biggest thing to watch out for is keeping Xingqiu alive – Ayaka’s burst potential isn’t as high without him, and the team can’t Freeze without his Hydro abilities. Chongyun also works as a good backup in the case that Ayaka falls as his Elemental Skill can infuse Xingqiu with Cryo to consistently trigger Freeze.

Klee, Mona, and Mirror Maiden

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Klee and Mona are pretty perfect for Vaporize decks. Mona works incredibly well at dealing Hydro damage considering her basic attacks apply it. Plus, her Elemental Burst creates an Illusory Bubble that doubles damage done with skills.

In a similar fashion, Klee was introduced in 3.4 and deals Pyro damage with her basic attacks. Klee’s Elemental Burst creates a Sparks ‘n’ Splash card that deals Pyro damage to the enemy whenever they use a skill. After Klee uses her Elemental Burst, a Hydro character can come behind and deal Hydro for massive Vaporize damage.

Mirror Maiden is a good option as a sub-DPS in case Mona or even Klee falls. Without Klee, there’s no Vaporize to rely on, but Mirror Maiden can still dish out decent damage alongside Mona.

Keqing, Fischl, and Collei

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for a deck that can take out your enemies quickly, then this is the one for you. Keqing shines as the main DPS for this deck, but she needs the Dendro damage that Collei’s Elemental Burst creates. Collei’s Event Card is also incredibly useful when equipped as it deals extra Dendro damage anytime a Dendro reaction occurs. Considering Keqing can reliably set herself up with Electro fusion, this can all be proceeded consistently.

Fischl can also provide consistent Electro damage to work with Dendro reactions, and combined, the three are pretty unstoppable. This is also a relatively low-cost deck to play considering Fischl is given for free while learning Genius Invokation.

Kaeya, Diluc, and Sucrose

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

The starting deck that Genshin Impact gives you actually isn’t a bad option for a lot of situations. Between Kaeya and Diluc pretty consistently creating Melt reactions on enemies and Sucrose’s ability to Swirl Pyro and Cryo damage for AoE attacks, it’s very reliable.

The game also teaches players how to use this deck, which holds more value than some might realize. Learning to fully utilize a deck can be difficult, so sticking with the pretty well-built starter deck isn’t a bad idea at the beginning. The only thing you may want to do is switch out some of the supporting cards as these can make a big difference in the middle of a game.

Yoimiya, Ayaka, and Fatui Pyro Agent

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for a deck that has a high skill ceiling but pays off incredibly well, then this is the deck for you. This deck centers around the Melt reaction, so Ayaka is one of the highlights. The general idea of this deck is to use Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst. This dishes out decent damage while also creating an Aurous Blaze, which will deal Pyro damage when another friendly character uses a skill.

From there, Ayaka can attack after infusing her attacks with Cryo. This can proc a ton of damage when set up correctly, and considering they’re basic attacks, you can pull off a couple per turn.

Ayaka, Ganyu, and Mona

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Ayaka, Ganyu, and Mona were the original top-dog Freeze team, and they’re still incredibly powerful. Mona’s consistent Hydro application combined with Ganyu’s consistent Cryo application makes it so that any enemy that steps up will be frozen pretty regularly.

Of course, Ayaka is there to dish out even more damage with her Cryo-infused attacks and powerful abilities. Together, the deck excels at stopping enemies from setting things up well while also dealing damage consistently. It does take a bit of learning when it comes to the combos required to pull things off well, but once you’ve learned it, it’s pretty easy to pull off.

