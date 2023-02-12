Top 10 Best Wonderkids in Football Manager 23, Ranked From Promising to Prodigy
Which wonderkid will lead you to glory?
The release of the new Football Manager title each year gives you the opportunity to sign the best Wonderkids from the real world in-game, and Football Manager 23 is no different. Some may already be well known to the football world, while others may be hoping that the game gives them the platform to become famous in real life. The main criteria to be a part of the list is to be 21 years and under, and to show undeniable promise. Some are better than others though, which is why we’ve ranked the top 10 best Wonderkids on Football Manager 23 from promising youngster to legend in the making.
10. Youssoufa Moukoko
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Value: £35-45 million
Position: ST
Moukoko can be used mainly as a Striker, but with some positional training he is able to be dropped back to play anywhere behind the Striker such as Left Wing, Right Wing, and Central Attacking Midfield. One of the many players over the years who has come through the world famous Borussia Dortmund academy, his potential is sky high. A player who was smashing in the goals in real life in youth football is now a part of the Dortmund first team.
With stats such as 16 dribbling, 16 finishing, 16 acceleration and 16 technique, on top of being only 17 years old, he is one of the must buy-players you should look for as soon as you load up your first save. During the first season, you will be able to loan Moukoko with an option to buy included in the loan contract as long as you are at a club with a decent level. If you want a Striker who will easily score 20 goals a season and has the ability to be a five star player, Moukoko is a great choice.
9. Vanderson
Club: AS Monaco
Value: £19.5-26 million
Position: RB/RWB
World-class Wonderkid Full Backs don’t come about too often, but within this list we have two. First up is Brazilian youngster Vanderson who is plying his trade at AS Monaco. The oldest player on the list at 21 years old, Vanderson just barely squeaks in, but a low price range and awesome attributes prove he is definitely one to add to your scouting network.
With 14 crossing, 14 dribbling, 14 technique, 13 flair, and 14 pace, Vanderson is a new age Cafu with attributes that fit the bill for the perfect attacking full back. If you have a spare £20 million or more lying around and you are managing a team playing in at least the Europa League, then Vanderson should be cutting up the right hand side for you.
8. Rasmus Hojlund
Club: Atalanta
Value: £14.5-17.5 million
Position: ST
A Danish Striker standing at 191cm with 15 finishing, 15 jumping reach, 13 off the ball, 14 strength and 15 pace, Rasmus Hojlund takes up the number eight spot. The 19 year old Striker made the big jump from Danish football to Italian, and is easily one of the top 10 best Wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 23.
Having come through the ranks in the Danish Superliga, Hojlund is tearing it up in the real world for Atalanta and can do the same in game. At only £14.5-17.5 million he is an absolute steal of a player in his position too. It may be difficult in the first season to acquire his services, but two or three seasons in he’ll be easily obtainable and serve as a fully established first teamer everyone will want a piece of.
7. Andreas Schjelderup
Club: FC Nordsjælland
Value: £6.2-7.8 million
Position: ST/LW
Norwegians are taking the world by storm at the moment, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard being two of the biggest stand outs from the game this year. However, there is one other Norwegian who you should be aiming to sign: Andreas Schjelderup, an 18 year old Wonderkid suiting up for Danish side FC Nordsjælland.
An out and out skillful Winger who can also play through the middle, he is the perfect player to sign for any side fighting for a European place. He’s also a player who is open to signing for just about any big European side, and given he has five star potential and the personality of a model citizen, he could be a force for 10+ years. This is on top of his 16 Technique, 16 vision, 15 flair, 16 dribbling, and 14 pace. With these attributes set to improve over the years, he is a must buy at roughly £7 million, with most anyone able to make that deal happen without damaging their finances too much.
6. Gabriel Slonina
Club: Chicago Fire (On Loan from Chelsea)
Value: £23-35 million
Position: GK
Goal Keepers usually get forgotten about on lists of the best Wonderkids, as everyone wants a Striker who smashes in the goals. But there is no way I could leave Gabriel Slonina off of this list.
Recently signed in real life by Chelsea from Chicago Fire, they saw it fit to loan him straight back to aid his development. This made the giant of a keeper standing at 194cm with 17 jumping reach, 18 determination, 15 anticipation, and 14 reflexes a real steal for only £8 million.
Having only just signed for Chelsea, buying him straightaway is out of the question. And yet, if you were to wait for his loan to Chicago to come to an end, you could then very easily make the swoop. Come the second season, he will be 19 years old and will have had a year of first team experience at Chicago, meaning he could easily come in as a very strong back up or even a rival for the number 1 spot. Chelsea already has decent Keepers at all levels too, so come two or three seasons in you may be able to acquire him for only £30 million.
5. Giorgio Scalvini
Club: Atalanta
Value: £25-32 million
Position: CB/CDM
Italy and world class Centre Backs go together like cheese and wine. Scalvini is the next player to take up the mantle of world class Centre Back for Italy, following in the footsteps of the likes of Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, and Fabio Cannavaro.
Coming through the ranks at Brescia and then signing for Atalanta at only 10 years old, Scalvini has been touted as a player to watch for years. A Centre Back who is also able to play in the middle of the park and with attributes such as 14 positioning, 14 tackling, 16 determination, and 13 composure, you definitely want this young Italian in your team.
Having just started an Atalanta save myself, Scalvini almost immediately leap frogs all of the other more experienced defenders for a starting spot in the back four. However, if you haven’t started a save with Atalanta, then you will be able to acquire Scalvini’s services for only £30 million. With a four to five star potential, he is well worth the investment.
4. Destiny Udogie
Club: Udinese (On Loan from Tottenham Hotspur)
Value: £44-55 million
Position: LB/LWB
Destiny Udogie is the only Left Back to make the list, and it is completely understandable as to why. At only 19 years old, he is a perfectionist with 16 pace, 16 acceleration, 14 dribbling, 12 tackling, and 15 work rate. When you combine all of this together, you get a Wonderkid Left Back like no other.
He starts at Udinese in the game, but he is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, so unless you start with Udinese or Tottenham it will be tough to use him for the first two seasons.
Another thing stopping him from taking a place in the top three is mainly down to his price tag. Even though he is valued at £44-55 million, I know from experience you may have to bid up to £80 million to make him part of your team. Even then, you will have to be managing one of the big guns, or be a few seasons in and winning the league with an underdog side to afford him. He is a potential of five star though, so this effort is worth the risk if it means nabbing one of the only world-class Left Backs from the start.
3. Jude Bellingham
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Value: £105-123 million
Position: CM
Every player on this list is affordable almost straight away except for Jude Bellingham. A well-established first teamer for Borussia Dortmund and starter for the England national team, Bellingham is a Wonderkid of Wonderkids.
With attributes such as 16 first touch, 16 technique, 20 determination, 17 work rate, 18 bravery, and 16 stamina, he is the perfect world class Central Midfield player for most any team. A five star potential on top of these attributes is the reason why you should be aiming to sign Bellingham at the earliest possible opportunity.
However, he only ranks at number three due to his insane price range compared to every other player in the list. You’re looking at an investment of at least £105 million, and that’s if you time his acquisition perfectly.
2. Antonio Silva
Club: Benfica
Value: £19.5-25 million
Position: CB
If you are playing Football Manager 23 at the moment, then sign Antonio Silva immediately.
He’s a ball-playing Centre Back who also has the attributes available to slot into the Centre Midfield and dictate play from that position. With the ability to play in any team that is competing for European places, the Portuguese player is an ideal pick for anyone looking to fill either of these positions with the best player possible.
To be sure, he may be on the expensive side for an 18 year old Centre Back. But with 14 vision, 14 tackling, 14 passing, and 15 composure, you would not be wasting your money. Two seasons of first team football and he could easily be the best Centre Back on the game. If you are a managing a team in the Champions League in your first season, I would advise investing in Silva and then loaning out to a team in the Europa League so that his development doesn’t falter.
1. Endrick
Club: Palmeiras
Value: £12-15.5 million
Position: ST
Endrick easily tops the spot as the best Wonderkid in Football Manager 23.
He may be the fourth striker on the list, but he is 100% the one you should put all your finances on. The others are all fantastic players, but at only 15 years old he is at least two years younger than everyone on the list with attributes to rival them. Boasting 13 finishing, 13 technique, 18 flair, and 13 pace, Endrick is basically like a cheat code character for the game.
Having already signed for Real Madrid in real life from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, but not joining them officially until July 2024, you still have two games of being able to sign him on the cheap. Also, with a value of £12-15.5 million, you should be able to acquire him for around £20 million from the start of the first season. He will no doubt bang in the goals almost as soon as you nab him.
If you are new to the Football Manager franchise, then use this list as best as you can. Players values and attributes may differ from game to game, but that is where the fun of scouting comes into play. Regardless, these are the top 10 best wonderkids on Football Manager 23.
