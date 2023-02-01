Today’s Jumble Answer (Feb. 1, 2023)

Wordle might be the internet’s big new obsession but comic book artist Martin Naydel’s Jumble has been stumping puzzle game enthusiasts since 1954. Once known as Scramble, the goal is straightforward: unscramble four words, then use selected letters from those words to complete a bonus challenge. There is an illustration that goes with each puzzle that offers a clue as to what the bonus challenge will be when unscrambled. If you’re into the game yourself but are now stuck on today’s Jumble answer for Feb. 1, 2022, here’s what you need to know to keep your winning streak going.

Best Ways to Solve Jumble Word Puzzles

If you’re new to Jumble then you might like to know a few tips that we use to put us on the right path when it comes to unscrambling a bunch of random letters. While it’s often tempting to just stare at the letters in front of you and try to create words out of the image before you, there are actually a few protocols you can take to make decoding the jargon much faster. These include:

Separate consonants and vowels – Pretty obvious one, but this simple step can make piecing together a scrambled word so much easier since one typically proceeds another or vice versa.

– Pretty obvious one, but this simple step can make piecing together a scrambled word so much easier since one typically proceeds another or vice versa. Look for common letter pairs – As in any language, there are common letter pairs in English that are found in hundreds of different words. Use this as a starting point. For example, ‘T’ and ‘H’ are obviously found in a vast number of different words. Also, consider that while two instances of the letter ‘O’ or ‘E’ or ‘L’ might be found next to each other in a word, ‘P’ and ‘Y’ probably won’t be.

– As in any language, there are common letter pairs in English that are found in hundreds of different words. Use this as a starting point. For example, ‘T’ and ‘H’ are obviously found in a vast number of different words. Also, consider that while two instances of the letter ‘O’ or ‘E’ or ‘L’ might be found next to each other in a word, ‘P’ and ‘Y’ probably won’t be. Affixes – Try to spot prefixes and suffixes that are common in the English language. This would include pairings such as ‘auto’ or ‘circum’ or ‘de’ in the case of prefixes, and ‘ey’ or ‘ment’ in the case of a prefix.

– Try to spot prefixes and suffixes that are common in the English language. This would include pairings such as ‘auto’ or ‘circum’ or ‘de’ in the case of prefixes, and ‘ey’ or ‘ment’ in the case of a prefix. Start small – Rather than trying to build out a long word to meet the criteria of the Jumble puzzle, start with smaller words and then work your way up. Not only do smaller words often feed into larger ones but moving your letters around into different arrangements also can help open your mind to different possibilities.

– Rather than trying to build out a long word to meet the criteria of the Jumble puzzle, start with smaller words and then work your way up. Not only do smaller words often feed into larger ones but moving your letters around into different arrangements also can help open your mind to different possibilities. Last resort – Use a Jumble Solver (technically, it’s not cheating)

Today’s (Feb. 1, 2022) Jumble Answer Is…

Here are the answers to the 02/01/23 Jumble puzzle:

First Words:

DUJEG = JUDGE

= LIHCL = CHILL

= DRANPO = PARDON

= OMAOBB = BAMBOO

Cartoon Answer:

UDE CL PDN AOO = AN ODD COUPLE

Previous JUMBLE Answers

Jan. 31, 2023: JUDGE, CHILL, PARDON, BAMBOO, AN ODD COUPLE

JUDGE, CHILL, PARDON, BAMBOO, AN ODD COUPLE Jan. 30, 2023: MINUS, HUNCH, MOMENT, METHOD, “HI” NOON

MINUS, HUNCH, MOMENT, METHOD, “HI” NOON Jan. 27, 2023: ENVOY, SPELL, OUTAGE, UNMASK, SPOKE VOLUMES

ENVOY, SPELL, OUTAGE, UNMASK, SPOKE VOLUMES Jan. 26, 2023: GRAND, AGENT, PREFIX, BEHAVE, BEAR REPEATING

GRAND, AGENT, PREFIX, BEHAVE, BEAR REPEATING Jan. 25, 2023: GRIME, HALVE, CRISIS, THRASH, HIGH ACHIEVERS

GRIME, HALVE, CRISIS, THRASH, HIGH ACHIEVERS Jan. 24, 2023: SWORN, POISE, LENGTH, PAGODA, “PEST” IN SHOW

SWORN, POISE, LENGTH, PAGODA, “PEST” IN SHOW Jan. 23, 2023: SIGHT, CLASH, KARATE, ENCORE, SEE A SHRINK

SIGHT, CLASH, KARATE, ENCORE, SEE A SHRINK Jan. 20, 2023: TENTH, PRAWN, OPPOSE, COMMIT, “CO-HOP-ERATION”

TENTH, PRAWN, OPPOSE, COMMIT, “CO-HOP-ERATION” Jan. 19, 2023: GRAVY, WEIGH, LEVITY, SPLINT, GREAT LENGTHS

GRAVY, WEIGH, LEVITY, SPLINT, GREAT LENGTHS Jan. 18, 2023: OFTEN, KAZOO, SHRANK, OBLONG, TOOK A “LOOK-SEA”

OFTEN, KAZOO, SHRANK, OBLONG, TOOK A “LOOK-SEA” Jan. 17, 2023: AFTER, CLOAK, DIVINE, EXCESS, FLED (THE) SCENE

AFTER, CLOAK, DIVINE, EXCESS, FLED (THE) SCENE Jan. 16, 2023: BASIS, LOFTY, PRETTY, BATTEN, SET TO PLAY

BASIS, LOFTY, PRETTY, BATTEN, SET TO PLAY Jan. 12, 2023: AWAIT, WISPY, SPLINT, SHRUNK, PARTISAN SHIPS

AWAIT, WISPY, SPLINT, SHRUNK, PARTISAN SHIPS Jan. 11, 2023: OOMPH , ADAGE, REGRET, ONLINE, “A-ROME-A”

OOMPH “A-ROME-A” Jan. 10, 2023: EMPTY , SHYLY, MODEST, PUTTER, STUMPED THEM

EMPTY STUMPED THEM Jan. 09, 2023: EXILE , GRIND, WARMTH, AGENDA, WERE ALARMED

EXILE WERE ALARMED Jan. 06, 2023: FLASH , UPEND, SINFUL, SITCOM, “SUF-FISH-ENT”

FLASH “SUF-FISH-ENT” Jan. 05, 2023: PRIOR , SHOVE, ENSIGN, SEASON, HER POSSESSION

PRIOR HER POSSESSION Jan. 04, 2023: PRIZE , FINAL, SNAPPY, DEFUSE, IN (THE) “PASSED”

PRIZE IN (THE) “PASSED” Jan. 03, 2023: COURT , FABLE, THOUGH, LITTLE, ACT TOGETHER

COURT ACT TOGETHER Dec. 30, 2022: UNCLE , MODEM, CANOPY, SHREWD, ONE-COURSE MEAL

UNCLE ONE-COURSE MEAL Dec. 29, 2022: FAITH , WRECK, CENSUS, FONDUE, KNEW HER STUFF

FAITH KNEW HER STUFF Dec. 23, 2022: EVENT , AWFUL, BALLAD, ADJOIN, “JAB” WELL DONE

EVENT “JAB” WELL DONE Dec. 22, 2022: BULKY , DADDY, PARLAY, WEALTH, PLAYED HARDBALL

BULKY PLAYED HARDBALL Dec. 21, 2022: GROVE , ADMIT, INLAND, IMPAIR, DRIVING RAIN

GROVE DRIVING RAIN Dec. 20, 2022: MONTH , SHINY, CANVAS, ANYWAY, YAMAHAHA

MONTH YAMAHAHA Dec. 19, 2022: LIMIT , HOUSE, WINNER, TATTOO, HOLE IN ONE

LIMIT HOLE IN ONE Dec. 15, 2022: LADLE , BRAVE, BROKER, EMBARK, REMARKABLE

LADLE REMARKABLE Dec. 14, 2022: SILKY , ERROR, BOTTOM, PERSON, MORE STROKES

SILKY MORE STROKES Dec. 12, 2022: VIDEO , CHAIR, CLINCH, PEANUT, PENCIL-VANIA

VIDEO PENCIL-VANIA Dec. 09, 2022: SCARF , HITCH, FORAGE, OCTANE, CACHE OF CASH

SCARF CACHE OF CASH Dec. 08, 2022: OUTDO , TUMMY, GATHER, ANYONE, MAT-A-DOOR

OUTDO MAT-A-DOOR Dec. 07, 2022: APRON , DEPTH, CLOUDY, JESTER, HAD PROJECTED

APRON HAD PROJECTED Dec. 06, 2022: ANKLE , STOOD, EMERGE, GALLON, GET ON A ROLL

ANKLE GET ON A ROLL Dec. 05, 2022: BISON , ABIDE, JAGUAR, SPLASH, A BANGUP JOB

Did you get today’s Jumble answer? Let us here at Twinfinite know down in the comments below and share your longest streak with your fellow players.

