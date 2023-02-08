Third Volume of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Brings New Roguelike Mode

Image Source: Monolith Soft

The Nintendo Direct started with a bang with Pikmin 4 and then gave action RPG fans a solid look at the upcoming next piece of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass. This third volume is coming out on Feb. 15 and will be free to those who already own the Expansion Pass.

Volume three will introduce the brand new character Masha, the “Lapidaristy Extraordinaire.” This title means she has plenty of knowledge about shaping gems. As expected, she can “use special ore to craft accessories that can bestow various effects.”

For players who want more content to play through after they have already cleared the main story, a new mode called Archsage Gauntlet will be coming with the new volume. This roguelike mode will have you choosing a single character to experience a wave-based gauntlet to overcome that will take you through many stages.

Continuing to win means you will get the chance to bring more heroes to each stage and unlock special abilities to help you survive as the difficulty climbs. As with any roguelike, failing on your road to victory means you have to start back over from the beginning.

Archsage Gauntlet will end on a special Boss Stage, and players can earn in-game outfits as rewards. The reveal trailer suggests there will only be 30 stages to work through, though it doesn’t look like getting there will be that simple.

A slight tease was given for volume four which is expected to release sometime later this year and looks to be bringing in more story content.

