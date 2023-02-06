There’s Free Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Loot For Completing the New Demo

Image Source: Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first seen in June 2022, and it set up plenty of hype as the next Nioh-type game from developer Team Ninja. With the release date coming right up in early March, eager fans will be getting one last demo to give them a final taste of the adventure that lies ahead.

If you’ve played the previous Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo, the upcoming one won’t be offering the exact same experience, giving fans ample reason to check this one out, too. Players will get to play through Chapter 1: Village of Calamity and Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes, which should give prospective players of the upcoming action-RPG enough of a taste to decide whether this Souls-like is for them.

Combat experience isn’t the only reason to pick up the demon, as players can also earn a piece of gear. The demo’s announcement states that “by clearing the first chapter and transferring the saved data to the main game, players will earn the in-game item ‘Crouching Dragon Helmet’ upon the game’s release.”

It is unclear what further benefits will be gained by transferring save data, but there is the chance you will get to pick up right where the demo ends in the full game.

The demo will be available from Feb. 23 at 3 PM ET until March 27 at 2 PM ET. As the game releases on March 3, this gives anyone interested plenty of time to try it and earn the helmet before buying the full game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Xbox players can enjoy the game through their Game Pass subscription when it is added on day one.

Related Posts