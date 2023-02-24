Should You Tell Professor Weasley the Truth or Lie in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

After your dangerous journey to Hogwarts, the curious Professor Weasley will ask you about your endeavors as you settle in. However, this conversation includes one of the first choice-based decisions of the game, which may prove difficult for players. Fortunately, we’ll explain if you should lie or tell the truth to Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy.

Should You Tell Professor Weasley the Truth in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can either lie or tell the truth to Professor Weasley based on their preferences since both answers produce the same result. With the truth option, you’ll vaguely discuss your time in ruins, but it doesn’t go further. As for the lying route, Matilda Weasley will express her suspicions about you, yet it doesn’t affect the storyline significantly.

Once you finish talking to Matilda, Professor Fig will approach you shortly after to talk about your conversation with her. Of course, this cutscene can vary based on your decisions, and he will either be impressed with your deceptive skills or question you about the discussion. No matter what, he won’t punish you for your actions and will respect your choices with both answers.

Players can then attend Defence Against the Dark Arts and Charms classes, rewarding them with Levioso and Accio spells. Eventually, Weasley will ask about your journey again, but this time your answers are more or less the same dialogue points and shouldn’t be too challenging to complete.

That’s everything you need to know about Professor Weasley’s conversation in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on whether or not you should get the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley.

