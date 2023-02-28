Image via WB Games

We are presented with choices every day. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t differ too much from that and in fact, gives players the chance to befriend some students along the way. One of those friends is Natsai “Natty” Onai, and early on in your journey, you’ll be faced with a choice. So, should you tell Natty the truth in Hogwarts Legacy? That’s what we’re here to answer.

Does Telling Natty the Truth Matter in Hogwarts Legacy?

The simple answer is, it does not really matter whether or not you tell Natty the truth in Hogwarts Legacy. No matter which decision you make, your relationship with her will be unaffected. Additionally, lying or telling the truth will not change the outcome of The Girl from Uagadou questline. Regardless of what you decide, you’ll be greeted with some brief dialogue and the quest will continue.

That said, why not just tell her the truth? Especially since Natty can become one of your closest companions in Hogwarts Legacy. As for the two options to choose from, they’re very simple.

Telling Natty the Truth in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

At the beginning of The Girl from Uagadou quest, after you get to know Natty more, she’ll ask to meet you at Lower Hogsfield. This follows the fracas at Hogsmeade, and you’ll be given two options to respond with. You can either confide in her by discussing the Ancient Magic and its connection to you, or you can conceal the secret:

They want something I found. (Truth)

(Truth) I can’t say. (Lie)

By telling Natty the truth, she’ll learn of Ancient Magic — and even though she doesn’t know what it is, she’ll trust you. If you lie instead, Natty will be understanding and still believe you, though she won’t be entirely convinced. So really, this ultimately comes down to what makes you feel better.

That answers everything regarding whether or not to tell Natty the truth in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re looking for more in-game tips and information to make your wizarding world experience as smooth as possible, Twinfinite has you covered at the links below.

