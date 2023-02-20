Should You Pick Ruby or Sapphire in Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn?

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon GO Tour is back for a third year in a row, this time with a focus on Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region. Like past GO Tour events, the theme focuses on a single region of the Pokemon world and makes a clear split between the two versions of the original mainline game based in those areas. Here’s the information you’ll need to decide if you should pick Ruby or Sapphire for Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn.

Which Color Should You Pick for Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn?

The Ruby Badge path is the best option for one reason: Groudon has a new attack. Precipice Blades will likely make this ridiculously strong Pokemon even better. With the Ruby path, you’ll get more chances at the best Master League Pokemon in the game, but choosing Sapphire doesn’t mean you’re locked out of getting Groudon. Plus Kyogre is also getting Origin Pulse, a powerful attack in its own right.

Honestly, either option is great with almost no major differences in the quality of Pokemon you can get. Both Kyogre and Groudon are ridiculously good in PvE and PvP. Plus, if you’re playing with someone who chooses Ruby, then you’ll need to pick Sapphire in order to complete all of the event’s catch challenges. If you’re still on the fence, then knowing all of the differences should help nail things down.

Ruby Badge Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn Differences

The most important difference between Ruby and Sapphire is the wild Pokemon that you’ll be able to find.

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Water)

Besides those Pokemon, Primal Groudon will also be appearing in raids more often for players who choose Ruby.

Sapphire Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Differences

Again, the differences in wild Pokemon aren’t extremely notable. Still, just make sure you can complete your Hoenn dex if you’re missing any ‘mons on either side.

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Fire)

Like the other side of the coin with Groudon, choosing Sapphire will give you access to more Kyogre raids throughout the event.

That’s all there is to know about if you should pick Ruby or Sapphire for Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn. Don’t forget to pick up your ticket for $5 from the in-game shop as soon as it becomes available and go catch ’em all!

