Should You Kneel or Attack the Graphorn in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

The San Bakar Trial is the last Keeper challenge of Hogwarts Legacy, featuring a battle with a colossal beast. However, at the end of the showdown, players must either kneel or attack the Graphorn to complete one of the tasks for the final test. So, if you aren’t sure which option to choose, we’ll explain the different outcomes of this quest.

Hogwarts Legacy Lord of the Shore Outcomes, Explained

The choice to attack or kneel the Graphorn is entirely up to the player’s preferences since both decisions basically include the same outcome, and they don’t necessarily affect the storyline in any way. For example, when you pick ‘Kneel’, the animal will stop running, allowing you to ride on its back to complete the San Bakar trial. Alternatively, the ‘Attack’ option is more on the aggressive side, in which you will force the beast to help you with the mission.

With these options in mind, you can see how it mainly depends on your own desires as a witch or wizard. Still, it doesn’t influence a dark or light morality system as you may have seen in other games, since the story primarily focuses on a hero’s journey.

After players select an option, they can ride on the Graphorn’s back to get around faster and take down anything standing in its way. Nonetheless, it cannot fly like the other creatures as it only travels on the ground. Those who want to use the beast can open their Tool Wheel and press the designated button near its icon to explore the game’s vast map.

That does it for our guide on whether you should kneel or attack the Graphorn in Hogwarts Legacy. While you are here, you can check out more content by exploring the relevant links below, including our guide on all shiny beasts.

