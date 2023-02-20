Shotgun Scythe Havoc: The Best Corufell Build in Warframe

For the best and optimal build (not to mention the most fun and satisfying) we’ll share the build for a heavy melee attack build that focuses on transforming your scythe into a shotgun. This guide will get you started so can put together the best Corufell build in Warframe.

In the latest update, Citrine’s Last Wish, the second heavy scythe weapon was introduced, known as the Corufell. Requiring two hands, it possesses versatility with its gunblade dual firing modes, but that might make it difficult to figure out a strong build for players. But it’s totally worth it if you want to wield a crazy-looking heavy weapon that packs a built-in shotgun. Comparisons will inevitably be drawn to the Stropha, which does do more damage, but the Corufell has increased range and can shotgun a wider area and more enemies at a time.

You can use any character you want, but it is advantageous to use Citrine and all her abilities when equipping the Corufell– it is her signature weapon after all. You can build the Corufell to play differently; either as a heavy-hitting shotgun or you can forego the gun altogether and just make melee strikes.

Warframe Corufell Heavy Shotgun Build

Image Source: PlayWarframe Youtube via Twinfinite

If you’re the gun-toting type, then you’ll want to make sure you can get a few swings in with the scythe and then immediately start using the transformed shotgun. But when using heavy attacks in Warframe, your combos get used up, and the slower animation makes it more difficult to attack quickly in succession. The best way to get around this is to stay as close as possible to your enemies so that you can increase your combo after making a heavy attack. The shotgun blasts count as an additional hit, so make sure to take advantage of this factor.

To further speed things up, it’s a necessity to equip Quicken to help with your combo. To best put this all into practice, here’s the best build to keep your scythe hitting heavy and your transformed shotgun shooting:

Stance: Galeforce Daw n – for Heavy Scythe weapons.

n – for Heavy Scythe weapons. Quickening – adds +40% attack speed and +20% combo count chance.

– adds +40% attack speed and +20% combo count chance. Primed Pressure Point – adds a maximum of +165% melee damage.

– adds a maximum of +165% melee damage. Primed Smite Grineer – adds +55% damage to all grineer.

– adds +55% damage to all grineer. Reflex Coil – adds +60% heavy attack efficiency.

– adds +60% heavy attack efficiency. Focus Energy – adds +40% heavy attack efficiency and 60% electricity.

– adds +40% heavy attack efficiency and 60% electricity. Sacrificial Steel – adds +220% critical chance (x2 for heavy attacks) and +33% damage to sentients.

– adds +220% critical chance (x2 for heavy attacks) and +33% damage to sentients. Amalgam Organ Shatter – adds +85% critical damage and +60% heavy attack wind-up speed.

– adds +85% critical damage and +60% heavy attack wind-up speed. Killing Blow – adds +120% melee damage on heavy attack and +60% heavy attack wind up speed.

With this setup, you’ll have the best Corufell build in Warframe. Get ready to put in work and start massacring hordes of enemies with a wicked-looking scythe that transforms into a AOE shotgun that’ll leave your victims riddled with bullet holes. And don’t forget to check out our guide on all the unlocks for the new Tyana Pass!

