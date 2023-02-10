Retrofit Escapade LMG: How To Get & What The God Roll For It Is In Destiny 2

Image Source: Light.gg

The Lightfall DLC is only a few weeks away in Destiny 2, and an abundance of weapons and armor are leaving the game temporarily. One such gun includes the powerful seasonal LMG Retrofit Escapade, which has been the hot topic gun of Season of the Seraph. This weapon is being vaulted when Lightfall arrives until it is brought back in a future season, so it will be a long time before you can obtain it again. This is a must-have weapon going into Lightfall, as LMGs are receiving a massive buff in damage. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Retrofit Escapade LMG & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain The Retrofit Escapade LMG In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like the other Seraph weapons, the primary way to obtain a Retrofit Escapade for yourself is by playing the seasonal activity, Heist Battlegrounds. Completing this activity will grant you a slight chance of having the weapon drop for you. However, you can increase your chances of earning one by spending 500 Seraph codes at the Seraph chest. The Seraph chest spawns after completing the activity, located near where the final boss initially spawns.

Afterward, the best way to earn the LMG would be to purchase it directly from the Exo Frame vendor, located on the east side of the Helm. You will need one Umbral Engram and 27 Seraphic Umbral Energy to purchase the LMG or any other Seraph weapon.

What Is The God Roll For The Retrofit Escapade?

Now that we know how to obtain the weapon properly, it’s time to talk about what roll you should look for. The Retrofit Escapade has an abundance of good perks to choose from, which is pretty rare for an LMG. You have the option of selecting perks that are great for either Ad clear or DPS. In this instance, however, we’ll be looking for perks that are good for DPS since LMGs are getting a damage buff when Lightfall arrives. Thus, the God Roll you should look for is Fourth Time’s The Charm and Target Lock.

Fourth Time’s The Charm will return two rounds back to the magazine after landing multiple precision hits in a row. On the other hand, Target Lock will increase the damage of the gun the longer it is fired.

Essentially, by holding down the trigger and landing precision hits on a boss, this weapon will deal massive damage, comparable to that of Rocket Launchers and Linear Fusion Rifles. When Lightfall arrives, this gun may very well become the next meta in terms of DPS, which is why you should grab it now before it leaves.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Retrofit Escapade LMG in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Crowd Pleaser Grenade Launcher, and more below.

