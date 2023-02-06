How to Beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (March 2021)

This Team GO Rocket Leader won’t pull any punches in your battle with her. If you’ve already faced her a bunch of times and you still have not been victorious, then you’re in luck. Here’s how to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra in Pokemon GO

Sierra is one of the most tricky trainers you’ll face in the game. If you get a favorable team to battle, then you can just blast through with Dark-types, but you need some good luck for that to happen. Here are all of Sierra’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Beldum (Steel/Psychic)

Pokemon 2 Flygon (Dragon/Ground) Lapras (Water/Ice) Sharpedo (Water/Dark)

Pokemon 3 Alakazam (Psychic) Houndoom (Dark/Fire) Shiftry (Grass/Dark)



Sierra Battle 1

Beldum

Beldum is back in Sierra’s party again. It was her original starter when Team GO Rocket battles were added to the game. Unfortunately for her, Beldum is still as weak as it was years ago. Maybe it’ll turn into a formidable Metagross someday, but for now Ghosts, Dark, and Ground attacks will take it out quickly.

Best Picks: Tyranitar, Mega Gengar or regular, Golurk, Mega Gyarados, Hisuian Avalugg

Sierra Battle 2

Flygon

I don’t know if it’s an inside joke at Game Freak, but for some reason, they always give Dragons typing pairs that make them super vulnerable to Ice-type moves. Flygon is Ground/Dragon, so you’ll want to use Ice attacks. Fairy-types and Mega Salamence also work well.

Best Picks: Alolan Ninetails, Mega Salamence, Mega Abomasnow, Togekiss, Sylveon

Lapras

Lapras is no slouch and it can easily take out a whole team without a sound gameplan. Powerful Fighting-types are great here, as is Mega Gyarados for its resistance to Lapras’ attacks, and Mega Aggron for dealing major damage while resisting Ice.

Best Picks: Keldeo, Mega Gyarados, Cobalion, Buzzswole, Mega Aggron

Sharpedo

Sharpedo can deal tons of damage in the blink of an eye. At the same time, it can lose all of its HP just as quickly. Deal with it as fast as possible by using Grass, Fighting, or Fairy attackers.

Best Picks: Mega Venusaur, Mega Abomasnow, Primarina, Florges, Buzzswole

Sierra Battle 3

Houndoom

If you reach Sierra’s Houndoom, then you might be tempted to try something like Machamp or Conkeldurr. However, Water-, Ground-, and Rock-types are going to be the safest options to finish off this Fire/Dark Pokemon. But feel free to use a Fighting-type if it has a charge attack ready and Sierra has no shields.

Best Picks: Keldeo, Terrakion, Mega Swampert, Omastar, Mega Gyarados

Alakazam

Dark-types that will resist Alakazam’s Psychic attacks are your best bet here. The one exception is Mega Scizor which can deal tons of damage to this Pokemon with Bug-type moves.

Best Picks: Mega Gyarados, Bisharp, Guzzlord, Yveltal, Mega Scizor

Shiftry

The good news here is there’s a two out of three chance that Sierra’s last Pokemon will be weak to Fighting-type attacks. The even better news is that two out of three are weak to Bug-type attacks. Stick to those two types to win.

Best Picks: Virizion, Cobalion, Buzzswole, Chesnaught, Mega Scizor

Best Pokemon Team to Beat Sierra in Pokemon Go

Sierra has a decent mix of Pokemon types in her team this time around, but Fighting ‘mons can still tear through her team if she sends out the right creatures. Still, it’s best not to lean on that possibility. Before you know what she has, just try to build a team that does the best job of covering all possibilities.

Our ideal team for beating Sierra is:

Mega Gyarados (Bite | Dragon Pulse) Togekiss (Charm | Dazzling Gleam) Cobalion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword)

Secondary team:

Tyranitar (Bite | Crunch) Florges (Fairy Wind | Disarming Voice) Keldeo (Poison Jab | Sacred Sword)

Any other solid Pokemon of the same types should help you to victory in your battle against Sierra. That’s all you need to know about how to beat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra in Pokemon Go. Now it’s time to take on Arlo and Cliff so you can face Giovanni.

