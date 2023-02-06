How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Image via Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Don’t let Giovanni intimidate you. He’s the boss of Team Go Rocket, but his Pokemon are beatable. Just follow this guide for an easy win.

Once you defeat all the Team Go Rocket Leaders, it’s time to take on their boss. It won’t be an easy task, but here is how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO

For being the boss of Team Go Rocket, this battle isn’t especially difficult if you have proper counters. In fact, it’s one of the most straightforward of these leader battles since Giovanni’s first and third Pokemon will always be set in stone. Here are all of Giovanni’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Persian (Normal)

Pokemon 2 Nidoqueen (Poison/Ground) Cloyster (Water/Ice) Garchomp (Dragon/Ground)

Pokemon 3 Registeel (Steel)



Giovanni Battle 1

Persian

It makes sense — when it comes to lore — that Persian is Giovanni’s first Pokemon, but you would expect the head of Team GO Rocket to have a stronger mon. Persian isn’t anything special, so overpower it with your Cobalion, Lucario, Buzzswole, etc.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Lucario, Terrakion, Virizion, Buzzswole

Battle 2

Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen is susceptible to Ice-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type attacks, so you can pick a handful of different Pokemon here. Just make sure that you shield its first charge move if you’re using a Pokemon that is part Steel like Mega Steelix.

Best Picks: Groudon, Mega Swampert, Rhyperior, Mega Steelix, Mega Gyarados

Cloyster

Just like the previous battle, a solid Fighting-type like Cobalion or Keldeo will do the trick. However, being an Ice-type also gives Cloyster weaknesses to Fighting and Rock attacks as well. Mega Gyarados is also solid since it resists Cloyster’s attacks and deals massive damage.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Melmetal, Mega Gyarados, Keldeo, Mega Aggron

Garchomp

Fairies and Ice are the eternal enemies of Garchomp. Even better yet is the fact that Togekiss is part flying so it can resist almost anything Garchomp has. Steelix is the one weird one here, but it resists Dragon-type attacks while dealing super effective damage with Dragon Tail.

Best Picks: Togekiss, Alolan Ninetails, Florges, Articuno, Mega Steelix

Giovanni Battle 3

Registeel

Congrats on reaching the end of the road against Giovanni. Now it’s just time to blow Steelix away with some of the best Fire-type damage in Pokemon GO. The Ground attacks from Mega Swampert or Fighting attacks from Buzzswole will also get the job done.

Best Picks: Chandelure, Mega Swampert, Mega Charizard Y, Buzzswole, Ho-Oh

Best Pokemon Team

There are a ton of options for this battle up until you get to Steelix, but you can only pick three mons to go to battle with you. Here’s a solid team that should help you best Giovanni.

Our ideal team for beating Giovanni is:

Cobalion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword) Mega Steelix (Dragon Tail | Psychic Fangs) Chandelure (Incinerate | Overheat)

Secondary Team:

Buzzswole (Counter | Superpower) Mega Gyarados (Dragon Tail | Aqua Tail) Ho-Oh (Incinerate | Fire Blast)

That’s all there is to know about how to beat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO. Now that you’ve beaten Giovanni, it’s time to take on Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo all over again.

