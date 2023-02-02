Is Phasmophobia on PS4 & PS5? Answered

Phasmophobia is one of the most popular and acclaimed cooperative horror experiences, but is it available on PS4?

Since its release in September of 2020, Phasmophobia has steadily grown into one of the most popular and acclaimed cooperative horror experiences available on the market. The game is currently sitting comfortably with “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews from players on its Steam page, but is Phasmophobia available on PS4? And how much is it? Twinfinite has your answer below.

Is Phasmophobia on PS4 & PS5?

Unfortunately, Phasmophobia is only available in Early Access via Steam and as a result is not able to be played on the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5. When it comes to its price tag, Phasmophobia is currently available for purchase at $13.99 USD or £10.99 GBP on Steam, but whether or not it would stay at this price if it ever did come to consoles, remains to be seen.

Although the game isn’t available on any platform other than PC, developer Kinetic Games has confirmed that it has plans to release console versions of Phasmophobia once the game has more content on offer.

Considering the fact that Phasmophobia has received several updates adding content such as new enemy types, new maps, and new difficulty levels that consistently bring players back into the fold to investigate its haunted locales, it’s only a matter of time until the title eventually finds its way to the major consoles.

Until then, however, Kinetic Games is completely focused on improving the PC version and expanding the tools and content available to its players. It’s also important to note that Kinetic Games does plan to increase the price once the game reaches a fully released state.

And that’s everything you need to know about Phasmophobia’s availability on PS4 and how much it currently costs. If you’re looking to hone your ghost-hunting abilities after picking the game up, take a look at Twinfinite’s guide on how to effectively use the Spirit Box equipment item or the best ways to use the DOTS Projector item.

