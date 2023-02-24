Octopath Traveler 2 vs Triangle Strategy, Which is Better?

Image Source: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 is at long last in our hot little hands, whisking us off to the mythical land of Solistia and allowing us to live out our dreams of becoming famous, ridding the world of poverty, or seeking revenge on the man who murdered our family. Of course, the game is likely to be compared to other HD-2D games of its ilk, so let’s take a look at Octopath Traveler 2 vs Triangle Strategy to work out which is better.

Octopath Traveler 2 or Triangle Strategy, Which Should I Play?

First, let’s break down what each title offers. Octopath Traveler 2 (like its 2018 predecessor, the original Octopath Traveler) is a traditional turn-based JRPG. It offers eight unique protagonists, of whom you can choose which one to start with. Travelling across an expansive map, you will unveil further chapters of each hero’s story, gaining experience and assigning secondary classes along the way.

Triangle Strategy is is a tactical role-playing game, where battles take place atop a grid. You have a selection of soldiers at your disposal, and your goal is to claim victory, typically by overcoming an opposing boss. Triangle Strategy has unique mechanics, such as the direction a character is facing dictating whether they will take critical damage, as well as a morality system that affects which units you will recruit, and how your game will end.

Both games offer hours worth of content and satisfying, tightly crafted gameplay, so either come as recommended. If you have a particular preference to one style of gameplay over another, that may influence your decision. Octopath Traveler 2 is easier to understand, and you are unlikely to find yourself overwhelmed as you are getting accustomed to its mechanics. Triangle Strategy can quickly become rather unforgiving, though fallen units are not permanently lost a la Fire Emblem, and you will maintain any experience you gained in defeat.

On a narrative front, Triangle Strategy edges out its competitor, by nature of its design. As noted in our review, Octopath Traveler 2 can suffer from pacing issues as a result of its design philosophy, where you will be regularly dropping one character’s mission to pick up another one. Triangle Strategy also gives the player a sense of agency over their actions, with tangible consequences to how they react in a situation.

Octopath Traveler 2 is a less unique game, by virtue of its being a sequel. It follows many of the conventions laid down by the first entry, and though this is in some ways to its benefit — sticking to the blueprints of what was a very good game in the first place — it can end up feeling like more of the same.

For this last reason in particular, we would recommend Triangle Strategy, if you had to choose only one. It puts a more unique spin on the strategy genre, and the Switch version of the game is perfect for pick-up-and play sessions.

Again, you cannot go wrong either way, so it’s only by a very narrow margin that we have anointed which is better between Octopath Traveler 2 and Triangle Strategy. If you are a big fan of Square Enix’s HD-2D catalogue, we also recommend their remaster of the SNES title, Live a Live. Alternatively, Wandering Sword is an upcoming game from Chinese developer Xiameng Studio, with a demo available for you to try. For more guides of an Octopath nature, the links below will be just what you’re looking for.

Related Posts