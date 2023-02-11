New Wild Hearts Video Shows Some Kemomo Are Small & Adorable

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Koei Tecmo and EA

Another new video promoting Wild Hearts is making the rounds, and it offers a glimpse at a less terrifying example of the game’s monstrous Kemomo.

As originally reported on by PCGamesN on Feb. 10, the new video offers details regarding the Rockfoil Rabbits. Rotund and host to fur that is as white as snow, these tiny creatures prefer to lay low and avoid predators by curling up into a ball to appear as if they’re snow balls. Should they encounter danger, they’re not opposed to hopping away as fast as their little legs can take them.

Fortunately, humans don’t seem to be counted among the creatures Rockfoil Rabbits consider an immediate threat though they will flee if the player gets too close to them. They can even be kept as pets, albeit by chasing them down and then keeping them in an enclosure located at the game’s hub area.

Past that, the game does hint that the tiny white-furred Kemomo can be used for crafting. Exactly what parts of them can be used, and how often you’ll need to take said components off of these well-meaning little creatures, is still unclear.

It’s a brief glimpse at one of the game’s many creatures, but still a nice snapshot of what players can expect. Not only that, but it offers some solace to anyone who may have been worried they’d be thrust into a world full of nothing but big and nasty brutes. Those looking forward to the game should give it a look down below.

Wild Hearts is set to release Feb. 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on the game, check out any of our related coverage down below.

[Source: PCGamesN]

