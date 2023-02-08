New Disney Illusion Island Shows off More Delightful Gameplay

It’s the first game where Goofy and Donald are useful!

During the February Nintendo Direct, a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title Disney Illusion Island was released. In this platformer, players will be tasked to overcome obstacles with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy to save the island. The game is currently set to launch later this year exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

The game appears to have some of the hallmarks of platformers like running and jumping along with some levels that require swinging from ropes or swimming. The trailer also revealed that by playing through the game you can unlock even more abilities for these characters — like wall jumping — to reach previously unreachable areas.

On top of wall jumping, the trailer shows off boost jump where the character rides a rocket for a short time after jumping to make it across large gaps. Ground pound can be used to break through false floors to open up new paths. The last ability shown off featured Goofy gliding on an updraft by spraying a bottle of mustard toward the ground.

Any character can use any of these special abilities, but the animation is different based on which character is performing the action.

A cute little addition was revealed during the multiplayer segment that showed off how players can share health with one another. Simply running up to your teammate and giving them a big hug will heal one heart for each player.

Disney Illusion Island is set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this year on July 28. The game can be pre-ordered as of Feb. 8.

