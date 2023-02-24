When Is the Release Date for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections?
Now that’s a lot of playable ninja!
As a part of the broadcast of Sony’s Feb. 23 State of Play, fans of the Naruto and Boruto series have something exciting to look forward to: Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, a new game in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series. If you’re looking to find out exactly what Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections’ release date is, read on.
When Does Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Come Out?
As for right now, we know that Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be releasing at some point in 2023. Sadly this is as specific as the date currently gets, but it’s certainly better than not having any release window at all.
Connections is being described as a celebration of the Naruto anime’s 20th anniversary, and as such will feature combinations and updated versions of battles from the four other games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series. It’s also set to have the largest playable roster of any Ultimate Ninja Storm game, with 124 returning characters in addition to several new ninja for players to battle with.
The series itself is an effort by developer CyberConnect2, a studio also known for their work on several video game adaptations of anime titles like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. Once upon a time, they were also known for the .Hack series and Little Tail Bronx series.
As soon as the release date updates to one with more specificity, you can be sure that Twinfinite will have the latest information for you. Until then, you might want to revisit the anime series itself with our guide to watching Naruto in full chronological order.
