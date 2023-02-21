Muddy Waters Warzone 2.0 DMZ Mission Guide: All Intel Locations & How To Complete

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode offers plenty of missions and content to keep players engaged, with some of the content being a bit harder to complete than others. The last of the Legion quest pool tasks players with heading to Ashika Island to recover various intel, and it can be pretty tough to complete without a proper guide to help your struggle. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work to make it easier for you. Here’s what you need to know about the Muddy Waters DMZ mission, including a mission breakdown, how to complete the mission, and where to find all the intel.

How to Complete Muddy Waters in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

There are three major objectives you need to complete to successful check off this mission. Luckily, you’ll be in Ashika Island the whole time, so no need to flip flop maps. Do note, this is a challenging mission for solo players, so be sure to bring a friend or two if possible. You do have the option of completing this quest all in one sitting, it’s up to you if you feel comfortable doing that.

Find and Extract the Shadow Company USB Stick

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

This one is pretty straightforward; you’ll need to head to the Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory Deck and find the Shadow Company USB Stick. Open up the Tac-Map, and you’ll find the Observatory Deck on the South side of the map, pictured as a giant circle.

Head over there, and swim down to the secret room on the backside of the Observatory Deck. Swimming down will reveal a flooded sector where the USB is inside a toolbox. If you find yourself close to drowning make sure you swim up for air, either on the outside of the Deck or once inside the flooded space, you can swim to the top of the flooded stairs for air. The toolbox will be on the left side of the flooded sector, and once you have it, make a mad dash to an extract point to safely extract this item, which will complete the first step.

Find and Extract the Ashika Island Intel from the Underground Waterway

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

After collecting the USB stick, you’ll need to head to the Underground Waterway to collect a piece of intel hidden in the furthest corner. The easiest way to enter the waterway is through Port Ashika, but be warned, as this area is full of armored AI.

Head to the Underground Waterway entrance, and follow the right-side walkway up to the back of the underground cavern. You’ll enter a small area where ports can dock; behind the docking space, you’ll find a brown shipping container. Inside the container, you’ll find the intel you need to complete this portion of the quest line. Underground Waterway veterans will remember this is the spot where the Dead Drop is located.

Find and Extract the Crown Intel from the Ashika Power Plant

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Lastly, you must head to the Ashika Power Plant to recover the last piece of intel needed to complete this mission. Unfortunately, it’s not marked on the map, so check the above image to discover where it is. Also, bring a key card, as you’re breaking into a Stronghold.

Head to the Ashika Power Plant, and open up the Stronghold with one of the key cards you’ve either found, obtained, or purchased for $5000 at a Buy Station. Once inside, you’ll need to head up to the second floor and enter the control room. Behind the desk, you’ll find the last piece of intel needed right next to the office chair.

With that, that completes the Muddy Waters quest in Warzone 2.0 DMZ. For more CoD-related tips and tricks, scroll on below to our related section.

