Legendary & Mega Raid Boss Schedule in Pokemon Go (February 2023)

Legendary and Mega raids in Pokemon GO are some of the most challenging battles in the game, but they’re also immensely worth the effort. Tons of items, XP, Stardust, and Candy, are waiting for the victors. On top of that, you get a chance to catch some of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Use this Legendary & Mega Raid boss schedule to plan your Pokemon GO raiding parties for February 2023.

January 2023 Pokemon GO Legendary & Mega Raid Bosses

The month begins with the pair of Registeel and Mega Gengar. One week later, Tapu Lele takes the reigns, and Mega Gardevior debuts. After that, Regirock and Mega Pidgeot are the featured Legendary and Mega Pokemon. Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, and Deoxys in all its forms interrupt the schedule near the end of the month during GO Tour: Hoenn. To wrap things up, Rayquaza and Mega Latios/Latias enter raids until the first day of March.

Pokemon Type(s) Dates (Changes occur at 10 AM local time) Registeel Steel 2nd to 8th Mega Gengar Ghost/Poison 2nd to 8th Tapu Lele Psychic/Fairy 8th to 15th Mega Gardevoir Psychic/Fairy 8th to 15th Regirock Rock 15th to 22nd Mega Pidgeot Normal/Flying 15th to 22nd Rayquaza Dragon/Flying 22nd to Mar. 1st Mega Latios/Latias Dragon/Psychic 22nd to Mar. 1st

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global Legendary & Primal Raids

Later this month, the global Pokemon GO Tour event is returning for a third year in a row. This time around, the event will focus on Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region. Along with this special event come special Legendary raids and the first-ever Primal raids for Kyogre and Groudon (essentially Mega raids).

Each raid listed will only be available on the days Feb. 25 and 26 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time.

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Legendary Raids

Normal Forme Deoxys (Psychic)

Attack Forme Deoxys (Psychic)

Defense Forme Deoxys (Psychic)

Speed Forme Deoxys (Psychic)

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Primal Raids

Primal Kyogre (Water)

Primal Groudon (Ground)

Who to Catch

Can’t decide who is worth it? Consider our opinions and make your own decision.

Legendary Pokemon

Registeel, Regirock, and Defense Forme Deoxys are all solid Pokemon to pick up from Legendary raids during Feb. Each one is a bulky beast in the Great and Ultra GO Battle leagues. Rayquaza is a good Dragon-type attacker for raids. Tapu Lele looks pretty but that’s its only redeeming value. Only get one if it’s a blank spot in your dex.

Mega Pokemon

Mega Gengar is a solid Pokemon to add to any arsenal as it’s arguably one of the strongest raid attackers in the game. Mega Gardevoir will likely be the best Fairy-type attacker in the game, but its boost might be lost on the relatively weak pool of Fairy Pokemon in GO. Mega Pidgeot isn’t a game-changer but it’s an easily obtainable Mega that can boost the likes of Shadow Moltres and Shadow Honchkrow. Mega Latios and Latias are strong and versatile attackers that can boost Psychic and Dragon ‘mons.

Primal Pokemon

We have a special category this month thanks to GO Tour: Hoenn. While technically not mega evolutions, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre both evolve in the same way and only last temporarily just like megas. It’s looking like these Pokemon will likely be some of the best attackers of their respective types as soon as they come out.

Is It Worth the Raid Passes?

Yes, this month is looking good. Go all out during Go Tour: Hoenn battling Primal Groudon and Kyogre. Don’t forget to also collect every form of Deoxys during the event if that’s important to you. But one of each should be fine. Prioritize the Primal raids.

If PvP is more your thing, then Regirock and Registeel are worth picking up. Defense Forme Deoxys is also a good defensive PvP option.

If you can afford the extra raid passes, then Mega Pidgeot and Mega Latios/Latias can fill spots as needed. Also, Mega Gardevoir will require some testing, but she seems promising. Don’t spend too many passes on her unless it becomes clear that she’s broken in raids.

That about wraps it up for the Pokemon GO Legendary & Mega raid boss schedule of February 2023. Don’t forget to come back around next month to see what Pokemon will appear in Mar. 2023.

