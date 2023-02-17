Latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Redeem Codes
Here are the latest redeem codes for Call of Duty Mobile.
Looking for the latest Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes? CoD Mobile Season 2 “Heavy Metal” is right around the corner, set to bring a new Diesel multiplayer map, Goliath Clash multiplayer mode, Ravager launcher battle royale class, a new assault rifle and more.
We have got the full list of updated and working COD Mobile Season 2 codes which can be used to claim free in-game skins and other rewards. COD Mobile is one of the most famous and popular Battle Royale mobile games and has managed to carve out a great niche for itself.
Players can also get their hands on COD Mobile redeem codes which basically are a way to earn free goodies, such as free operators, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and much more. In this article, we will run down all the latest Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes.
Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 – Latest Redeem Codes
Here’s a look at all the currently working and available Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes (updated on Feb. 17):
- CHVMZBZHQB
- CIDGZBZWHP
- CHV0ZBZ86T
- CHUIZBZGR6
- CHUGZBZDEG
- CICPZBZT47
- CHNDZBZDG8
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- CHUJZBZPG5
- CIDJZBZ39X
- CIDFZBZHMB
- CDNIZBZXSD
- CHNEZBZFTR
- CHUDZBZ6UF
- CHVNZBZHCT
- CIDFZBZHMB
- CHUCZBZATR
- CHUBZBZA6N
- CIDEZBZP7R
- CHNGZBZNNV
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- CHUEZBZKHR
- CIDEZBZP7R
- CHUHZBZUWR
- CHNBZBZSS5
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- CIDHZBZAUE
- CHUFZBZW5J
- CIDDZBZA9A
- CIDIZBZ6VS
- CHNCZBZHUS
Make sure you claim all the codes as soon as possible since they tend to expire after some time.
Expired Codes
Unfortunately, the following Call of Duty: Mobile codes have been expired and no longer work in Season 2:
- BQIDZBZWCT
- EHEUUE73I63UT6
- STPW4PR86ZRF
- BEI25I3Y2BDI7829
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- BGRBZBZG3K
- RIEJ1572HE51GE
- USU261863H287E8
- BQIBZBZJSU
- SSUXH8S0ELKU
- BNDGZBZFF7
- BMTUZBZXUD
- JNQ34TEANEG9R
- BPIBZBZ4QX
- BQICZBZ7BM
- BJMMZCZAQS
- 67VHL8XS2SZ1
- BJRLZBZDV8
- BJMMZCZAQS
- 3EREQN8HR4KXN
- BQIBZBZJSU
- BPIBZBZ4QX
- BQICZBZ7BM
- BNGHZBZBTN
- CODMC753629219
- SX4G-73D55-RNJ7
- BTBUZC4VR
- BQIHZBZC4Q
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
- STPW4PR86ZRF
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BJMMZCZAQS
- SSUXH8S0ELKU
- NSHIW629RU2N85
- BQIBZBZJSU
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43
- BMRMZBZESA
- BMTPZBZAAN
- BJMIZCZ9QD
- BVRPZITKAZADS9
- BLMLZCZH88
- BMRNZBZNKC
- CODMB846206751
- BQIHZBZC4Q
- BQIHZBZC4Q
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- BQIDZBZWCT
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- CODMA473366440
How to Redeem Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes in Season 2?
The process of redeeming Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes is pretty easy and straightforward. In order to redeem Call of Duty Mobile codes, simply:
- Launch Call of Duty: Mobile.
- Head over to the profile section on the top left corner of the main menu.
- Copy the UID from the Player Profile.
- Go to Call of Duty: Mobile’s Redemption Center.
- Paste in your UID that you copied and the Redeem Code in the correct corresponding boxes.
- Enter the Captcha for human verification, then hit on the Submit button to claim your reward.
That’s everything about the latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Redeem Codes. For more news and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
- How to Find the Waterways Dead Drop on Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- How to Use the CH 7 Editorial Key in Call of Duty DMZ
- What Does DMZ Stand For in Call of Duty?
- A 2 Week Delay Wasn’t Enough Time to Fix Call of Duty’s Second Season of Content
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ends 2022 as Biggest Seller in U.S; Full December NPD Report