Latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Redeem Codes

Here are the latest redeem codes for Call of Duty Mobile.

Looking for the latest Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes? CoD Mobile Season 2 “Heavy Metal” is right around the corner, set to bring a new Diesel multiplayer map, Goliath Clash multiplayer mode, Ravager launcher battle royale class, a new assault rifle and more.

We have got the full list of updated and working COD Mobile Season 2 codes which can be used to claim free in-game skins and other rewards. COD Mobile is one of the most famous and popular Battle Royale mobile games and has managed to carve out a great niche for itself.

Players can also get their hands on COD Mobile redeem codes which basically are a way to earn free goodies, such as free operators, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and much more. In this article, we will run down all the latest Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 – Latest Redeem Codes

Here’s a look at all the currently working and available Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes (updated on Feb. 17):

CHVMZBZHQB

CIDGZBZWHP

CHV0ZBZ86T

CHUIZBZGR6

CHUGZBZDEG

CICPZBZT47

CHNDZBZDG8

FFPLOJEUFHSI

CHUJZBZPG5

CIDJZBZ39X

CIDFZBZHMB

CDNIZBZXSD

CHNEZBZFTR

CHUDZBZ6UF

CHVNZBZHCT

CIDFZBZHMB

CHUCZBZATR

CHUBZBZA6N

CIDEZBZP7R

CHNGZBZNNV

170TSIINDQ9UZ

CHUEZBZKHR

CIDEZBZP7R

CHUHZBZUWR

CHNBZBZSS5

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

CIDHZBZAUE

CHUFZBZW5J

CIDDZBZA9A

CIDIZBZ6VS

CHNCZBZHUS

Make sure you claim all the codes as soon as possible since they tend to expire after some time.

Expired Codes

Unfortunately, the following Call of Duty: Mobile codes have been expired and no longer work in Season 2:

BQIDZBZWCT

EHEUUE73I63UT6

STPW4PR86ZRF

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BGRBZBZG3K

RIEJ1572HE51GE

USU261863H287E8

BQIBZBZJSU

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BNDGZBZFF7

BMTUZBZXUD

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BPIBZBZ4QX

BQICZBZ7BM

BJMMZCZAQS

67VHL8XS2SZ1

BJRLZBZDV8

BJMMZCZAQS

3EREQN8HR4KXN

BQIBZBZJSU

BPIBZBZ4QX

BQICZBZ7BM

BNGHZBZBTN

CODMC753629219

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

BTBUZC4VR

BQIHZBZC4Q

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

STPW4PR86ZRF

BJMMZCZAQS

BJMMZCZAQS

SSUXH8S0ELKU

NSHIW629RU2N85

BQIBZBZJSU

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

BMRMZBZESA

BMTPZBZAAN

BJMIZCZ9QD

BVRPZITKAZADS9

BLMLZCZH88

BMRNZBZNKC

CODMB846206751

BQIHZBZC4Q

BQIHZBZC4Q

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

BQIDZBZWCT

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

CODMA473366440

How to Redeem Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes in Season 2?

The process of redeeming Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Codes is pretty easy and straightforward. In order to redeem Call of Duty Mobile codes, simply:

Launch Call of Duty: Mobile.

Head over to the profile section on the top left corner of the main menu.

Copy the UID from the Player Profile.

Go to Call of Duty: Mobile’s Redemption Center.

Paste in your UID that you copied and the Redeem Code in the correct corresponding boxes.

Enter the Captcha for human verification, then hit on the Submit button to claim your reward.

That’s everything about the latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Redeem Codes. For more news and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

