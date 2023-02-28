Is There a Ravenclaw Companion in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the game most Harry Potter fans have been dreaming of their whole life. There’s finally a game where they can experience firsthand all the places, and spells they were only able to read and watch until now, including playing as a magician in their favorite house. Some fans are wondering if there is a Ravenclaw companion in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who Is the Ravenclaw Companion in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, there’s not a Ravenclaw companion in Hogwarts Legacy. Amit Thakkar is the closest thing to a Ravenclaw companion you get in the game. While the other houses’ companions (Sebastian Sallow, Natsai Onai, or Poppy Sweeting) give you specific achievements after finishing a series of quests, new spells to learn, or other rewards, that’s not the case with this Ravenclaw NPC.

Amit is a well-read, smart magician whose specialty is Astronomy and is essential for unlocking the Astronomy Tables, a type of collectible. He’s more of an important NPC than a companion, really. There’s a possibility that a true Ravenclaw companion might be added in future game updates with other improvements like being able to play Quidditch. For now, fans will have to wait to find out and befriend the other houses’ companions.

Now that you know the answer to whether there is a Ravenclaw companion in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides for the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

