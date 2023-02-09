Is There a Way To Change Your Name in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image Source: Avalanche Software

The Harry Potter universe is filled with a variety of interesting and unique names, from the Dursleys to the Longbottoms, and now, you will be adding your moniker to that list. But wait, what’s this — you’re not vibing with the name you chose? Decided you’re not much of a Mitchell after all? It’s time to find out whether you can change your name in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can You Change Your Name in Hogwarts Legacy?

You cannot change your name in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you have chosen your character’s name during the creation process, it is locked in for life, so choose wisely. You can tinker with other elements of your appearance afterwards, such as hair color, voice or complexion, but that name is not going anywhere.

Short of restarting a new save file, the best recommendation is to take your time and consider how you’ll feel about the name you’ve chosen after several hours of gameplay. Though it might not matter to some, if you’re the kind to second-guess your decisions after the fact, patience is never a bad thing!

There is a distant possibility that such an option may be added in a future update, however the likelihood of this isn’t strong unless it is constantly brought up in player feedback. It’s the kind of rudimentary feature that would have been available from the start, had it ever been intended at all.

If you’re stuck on trying to suit the established theme, there is a name generator that has proven popular for Potterheads, drawing from Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, and Romantic origin, with Greek and Latin influences. It gave me Clarity Stark, for example, and I think that’s just perfect.

Hopefully you’re not too bummed out now that you know the truth on whether you can change your name in Hogwarts Legacy. For other guides and tricks, take a look at the spellbinding links below.

