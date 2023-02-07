Is There a Photo Mode in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software’s eagerly anticipated wizard-’em-up set in the iconic world of Harry Potter has finally made its way to store shelves. While there are plenty of quests to complete as you embark on your new adventure, there are also plenty of beautiful sights to behold. This begs the question: Does Hogwarts Legacy have a Photo Mode? Here’s everything you need to know about that.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have a Photo Mode? Answered

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Potterheads, but at the time of writing, Hogwarts Legacy does not feature its own dedicated Photo Mode. Don’t shoot the messenger!

Hogwarts Legacy’s lack of a Photo Mode at launch is truly surprising given how gorgeous the game is. That being said, there’s a possibility that Avalanche Software may add a Photo Mode feature in a future update, although that hasn’t yet been officially confirmed so we’d temper our expectations accordingly.

Thankfully, modern consoles boast their own in-built image-capturing features off the bat. But for all you Photo Mode devotees who love to get that perfect shot, right now there’s no Photo Mode in Hogwarts Legacy.

So, what do you know: We hope this helped to shed some light on whether Hogwarts Legacy has a Photo Mode or not. For more, here are 5 things to do first when you kick off your adventure in the titular school.

